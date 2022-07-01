ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Longmeadow PD: 5 men wanted for CVS shoplifting incident

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28dGI8_0gSFoHD700

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five suspects believed to be involved in a shoplifting incident.

Springfield man charged with Longmeadow burglaries after 18-month investigation

Police said the suspects were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at the CVS at the Longmeadow Shops where more than $2,000 worth of merchandise was stolen. The suspects were seen leaving the store in a white Dodge Ram.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HVSB2_0gSFoHD700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PSE21_0gSFoHD700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GosAd_0gSFoHD700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03eNpF_0gSFoHD700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BGh4H_0gSFoHD700

If you have any information on the suspects or the incident, you are asked to contact the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311 Ext. 0 or you can leave an anonymous tip at 413-565-4199.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 7

Related
WTNH

Hartford police make arrest in catalytic converter theft

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police have arrested a man who is accused of stealing catalytic converters. On July 4, the Hartford Police Capitol City Command Center coordinated a technology-based catalytic converter theft operation with a local business that had been a victim of several catalytic converter thefts. Using a tracking device, police received notification […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Cvs#Longmeadow#Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Wwlp
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Police investigating shooting on Center Street

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after a shooting Monday night in Chicopee. Chicopee Police said that officers were called to the area of 189 Center Street around 8:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived on-scene, they found a male suffering from what appeared to...
CHICOPEE, MA
Eyewitness News

Hartford police seek ‘endangered runaway’

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are looking for a teenage boy they described as an “endangered runaway.”. They said 14-year-old Romeo Santiago was reported missing early Tuesday morning. He’s described as having black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5′5″ tall and weighs 110 pounds....
HARTFORD, CT
WWLP

Chicopee Police train teen cadets aspects of police work

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A five-day program funded by the Charles E. Shannon grant was created by the Chicopee Police Department and Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Youth Police Academy for teen cadets to gain a better understanding of just some of the important aspects of police work.
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

Connecticut motorcyclist dies in Great Barrington accident

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcyclist has died after an accident involving another vehicle Monday afternoon in Great Barrington. Great Barrington Police say around noon on Monday, a grey 2019 Honda Accord driven by 22-year-old Tandoh Devine of Pittsfield was traveling southbound on Main Street. Devine went to take a left turn into the driveway of the Bistro Box as a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling in the northbound lane on Main Street and crashed into the vehicle.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy