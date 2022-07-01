Longmeadow PD: 5 men wanted for CVS shoplifting incident
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow police are asking for the public's help in identifying five suspects believed to be involved in a shoplifting incident.
Police said the suspects were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at the CVS at the Longmeadow Shops where more than $2,000 worth of merchandise was stolen. The suspects were seen leaving the store in a white Dodge Ram.
Police said the suspects were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at the CVS at the Longmeadow Shops where more than $2,000 worth of merchandise was stolen. The suspects were seen leaving the store in a white Dodge Ram.

If you have any information on the suspects or the incident, you are asked to contact the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311 Ext. 0 or you can leave an anonymous tip at 413-565-4199.
