A criminal complaint has revealed the alarming text messages exchanged by the alleged organiser and driver of the migrant smuggling operation that left 53 people dead in San Antonio earlier this week. Christian Martinez, 28, has been arrested and charged with human trafficking resulting in death as the chief mastermind of the operation. The text messages reported in the criminal complaint show his agitation with the driver of the tractor-trailer transporting the migrants, 45-year-old Homero Zamorano Jr.According to the complaint, obtained by The Daily Beast, Mr Martinez first texted Mr Zamorano shortly after noon on Monday with a photograph...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO