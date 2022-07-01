1 dead after train hits pickup truck in Pacolet

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Friday morning when a train hit a pickup truck in Pacolet.

The crash happened on West Main Street at Vulcan Road around 9:42 a.m.

The Pacolet Fire Department said one person in a pickup truck was killed in the crash.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 85-year-old Roland Gene Phillips of Pacolet.

The Pacolet Police Department and Norfolk Southern Police are investigating the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

