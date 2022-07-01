Annual fireworks display in Chillicothe set for July 3rd

Jamesport events that culminate with fireworks tonight in the park begin in the mid-afternoon. The schedule shows blacksmithing demonstrations at 3 o’clock; bounce houses for the kids from 3 until 8:30, and face painting from 3 to 9 o’clock. The Jamesport parade begins at 5:30. Community softball games start at 5:30. Music is from 6 until 9 o’clock by the Katatonics Rockabilly Trio. Kids’ games begin at 6:30. When it gets dark, the national anthem is at 9:30 with fireworks to follow.

JAMESPORT, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO