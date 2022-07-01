Annual fireworks display in Chillicothe set for July 3rd

Jamesport events that culminate with fireworks tonight in the park begin in the mid-afternoon. The schedule shows blacksmithing demonstrations at 3 o’clock; bounce houses for the kids from 3 until 8:30, and face painting from 3 to 9 o’clock. The Jamesport parade begins at 5:30. Community softball games start at 5:30. Music is from 6 until 9 o’clock by the Katatonics Rockabilly Trio. Kids’ games begin at 6:30. When it gets dark, the national anthem is at 9:30 with fireworks to follow.
Events for the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton begin July 29th and 30th with 7 o’clock starting times in front of the grandstand. Friday, July 29th, there will be ATV and dirt bike motocross races. On Saturday, July 30th, the Tuff Trucks event is scheduled. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children ages six to 12; and free for ages five and younger. The fair reports a beer stand will be open both nights.
Offices at 1104 Main Street will be moving this month to a vacant building in the downtown Trenton area. Those are for the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission, Green Hills Rural Development Incorporated, the Trenton Job Center, and Grundy County University Extension. The new location will be at 9th and Washington.
The Livingston County Library and Livingston County Preservation Society will hold a presentation on the Chillicothe Hall of Fame on Saturday, July 9th at 11 am at the Main Library, 450 Locust Street. Find out what it is and who is in it. Hear about the invaluable contributions local people...
As the July 4th Holiday comes to a close today the Chillicothe Community is gearing up for the celebration of Sliced Bread Day. Amy Supple from the Greater Chillicothe Visitor’s Region reminds us Sliced Bread Day is Thursday, July 7th. Supple says Sliced Bread Day will be celebrated July...
Chillicothe assistant police chief Rick Sampsel reports officers have responded to numerous complaints of fireworks being set off past the allowed time in Chillicothe, which is 10 p.m. on July 1st, 2nd, and 3rd and 11 p.m. on July 4th. The allowable starting time on all four days in Chillicothe is at 8 a.m.
The Green City Chamber of Commerce hosted a large July 4 Celebration in Green City and despite the heat, many families enjoyed a full day of activities on the square. Kids activities were held throughout the day, as well as a car show, cornhole tournament, and basketball tournament. The evening concluded with music by Red Brush and a fireworks display.
The Jamesport Junior Livestock Show will start in the city park on July 28th and run through July 30th. The schedule on Thursday includes the Poultry Show at 8 am and the Rabbit Show at 8:30. The Sheep Show will be at 9 am, and the Goat Show will follow.
The Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail reports four additional bookings over the weekend for the area counties. 42-year-old Jill Boley of Chillicothe was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Monday and is held for alleged endangering the welfare of a child, obstructing the police, and resisting arrest. 35-year-old Andrew Smith of Shawnee,...
Several area city governments are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, July 5. Most of these meetings are usually held on Mondays, but were pushed back because of Independence Day. -The meeting of the Concordia Board of Aldermen is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in room 202 of the Concordia Community Building at 802 South Gordon Street.
The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to 114 Webster for a dumpster fire. Upon arrival, an individual was using a garden hose to extinguish the fire. The Chillicothe department used approximately 400 gallons of water to completely extinguish the fire. Captain Derrick Allen reported there was no property damage.
A Sedalia resident was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after she was ejected from a go-kart on private property in Macon County. Nineteen-year-old Jasmine Cortes Wright was listed with serious injuries. The highway patrol report indicated she attempted to make a left turn when the go-kart overturned ejecting her...
An accident on a lettered route in Carroll County Monday afternoon injured a Chillicothe teenager. Eighteen-year-old Garrett Anderson received moderate injuries when the all-terrain vehicle he was operating was struck from behind. Anderson was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. A pickup driven by 60-year-old...
Trenton Municipal Utilities has issued a “Peak Alert” starting July 5th and ending on July 7th for customers in Trenton. The forecast hot temperatures could increase energy usage and result in higher utility bills for Trenton Municipal Utility customers. Cooling costs make up the majority of energy expenses for residents and small business owners. People are urged to control their utility costs by avoiding the use of things that can heat a building from 2:00 PM to 6:00. A peak warning is issued by utilities to alert consumers to the possibility of high bills.
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 85 calls for service Saturday. The calls include reports of fireworks used outside the allowed times for the City of Chillicothe. Other calls on Saturday include:. 12:45 am, Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and arrested a 27-year-old for Driving While Intoxicated....
Bob Overton, Trenton, Missouri resident died Friday, July first, 2022 after a long illness. Bob was the son of Robert Elvis and Mona Margaret McNabb Overton. He was born August 6, 1940, in a log cabin north of Brimson, MO. The cabin had formerly been the Grubbtown post office. He attended nearby Knightstown School and graduated from Trenton High School in 1958. He attended the University of MO and UMKC.
The Fourth Annual Cameron Freedom Festival will end with a bang 10 p.m. Monday, July 4th, following a significant financial effort by area businesses. Thanks to the financial contributions by Farmers State Bank, Thrivent, BTC Bank, Edward Jones, Raymond James Financial Services, Ice Capital Management and Bank Northwest, the fireworks show culminating the four-day Cameron Freedom Festival will see a lengthy extension Monday night.
The highway patrol reports it arrested a Milan man late Monday night in Sullivan County. Forty-year-old Justin Viers was arrested on a felony warrant for alleged non support. He’s also accused of possessing less than ten grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Viers was bondable at the Sullivan County Jail.
A Kansas woman was seriously injured after the boat she was in hit rough water at the Lake of the Ozarks. Saturday at 6:44 pm, Casch Doyle, 23, Elmira, MO, was piloting a 2007 Cabin Motorboat near Spring Creek Cove. Rough waters hit the boat, and Sydney Grantham, 23, of...
Three arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol for Monday, July 4th. In Livingston County at about 12:40 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Kayla L Jones of Trenton for alleged possession of methamphetamine. She was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. In Dekalb...
