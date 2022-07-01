ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Annual fireworks display in Chillicothe set for July 3rd

By KTTN News
 4 days ago

The annual fireworks display in Chillicothe is Sunday, July 3, 2022, at dusk....

Activities on tap today in Jamesport, Milan and Chillicothe

Jamesport events that culminate with fireworks tonight in the park begin in the mid-afternoon. The schedule shows blacksmithing demonstrations at 3 o’clock; bounce houses for the kids from 3 until 8:30, and face painting from 3 to 9 o’clock. The Jamesport parade begins at 5:30. Community softball games start at 5:30. Music is from 6 until 9 o’clock by the Katatonics Rockabilly Trio. Kids’ games begin at 6:30. When it gets dark, the national anthem is at 9:30 with fireworks to follow.
North Central Missouri Fair set to begin on July 29th

Events for the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton begin July 29th and 30th with 7 o’clock starting times in front of the grandstand. Friday, July 29th, there will be ATV and dirt bike motocross races. On Saturday, July 30th, the Tuff Trucks event is scheduled. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children ages six to 12; and free for ages five and younger. The fair reports a beer stand will be open both nights.
Audio: Offices at 1104 Main Street in Trenton moving to a new location

Offices at 1104 Main Street will be moving this month to a vacant building in the downtown Trenton area. Those are for the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission, Green Hills Rural Development Incorporated, the Trenton Job Center, and Grundy County University Extension. The new location will be at 9th and Washington.
Livingston County Library to host Hall of Fame presentation

The Livingston County Library and Livingston County Preservation Society will hold a presentation on the Chillicothe Hall of Fame on Saturday, July 9th at 11 am at the Main Library, 450 Locust Street. Find out what it is and who is in it. Hear about the invaluable contributions local people...
Chillicothe’s Slice Bread Day Events

As the July 4th Holiday comes to a close today the Chillicothe Community is gearing up for the celebration of Sliced Bread Day. Amy Supple from the Greater Chillicothe Visitor’s Region reminds us Sliced Bread Day is Thursday, July 7th. Supple says Sliced Bread Day will be celebrated July...
Booked At The Daviess – Dekalb Regional Jail

The Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail reports four additional bookings over the weekend for the area counties. 42-year-old Jill Boley of Chillicothe was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Monday and is held for alleged endangering the welfare of a child, obstructing the police, and resisting arrest. 35-year-old Andrew Smith of Shawnee,...
SEVERAL AREA CITY GOVERNMENTS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON TUESDAY, JULY 5

Several area city governments are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, July 5. Most of these meetings are usually held on Mondays, but were pushed back because of Independence Day. -The meeting of the Concordia Board of Aldermen is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in room 202 of the Concordia Community Building at 802 South Gordon Street.
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to dumpster fire

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to 114 Webster for a dumpster fire. Upon arrival, an individual was using a garden hose to extinguish the fire. The Chillicothe department used approximately 400 gallons of water to completely extinguish the fire. Captain Derrick Allen reported there was no property damage.
Teenager ejected from go-kart life-flighted to Columbia hospital

A Sedalia resident was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after she was ejected from a go-kart on private property in Macon County. Nineteen-year-old Jasmine Cortes Wright was listed with serious injuries. The highway patrol report indicated she attempted to make a left turn when the go-kart overturned ejecting her...
ATV demolished, Chillicothe teenager injured in Carroll County crash

An accident on a lettered route in Carroll County Monday afternoon injured a Chillicothe teenager. Eighteen-year-old Garrett Anderson received moderate injuries when the all-terrain vehicle he was operating was struck from behind. Anderson was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. A pickup driven by 60-year-old...
Trenton Municipal Utilities issues “Peak Alert”

Trenton Municipal Utilities has issued a “Peak Alert” starting July 5th and ending on July 7th for customers in Trenton. The forecast hot temperatures could increase energy usage and result in higher utility bills for Trenton Municipal Utility customers. Cooling costs make up the majority of energy expenses for residents and small business owners. People are urged to control their utility costs by avoiding the use of things that can heat a building from 2:00 PM to 6:00. A peak warning is issued by utilities to alert consumers to the possibility of high bills.
Chillicothe Police Report For Saturday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 85 calls for service Saturday. The calls include reports of fireworks used outside the allowed times for the City of Chillicothe. Other calls on Saturday include:. 12:45 am, Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and arrested a 27-year-old for Driving While Intoxicated....
Obituary & Services: Bob Overton

Bob Overton, Trenton, Missouri resident died Friday, July first, 2022 after a long illness. Bob was the son of Robert Elvis and Mona Margaret McNabb Overton. He was born August 6, 1940, in a log cabin north of Brimson, MO. The cabin had formerly been the Grubbtown post office. He attended nearby Knightstown School and graduated from Trenton High School in 1958. He attended the University of MO and UMKC.
Carnival rides, old traditions headline Cameron Freedom Festival kickoff

The Fourth Annual Cameron Freedom Festival will end with a bang 10 p.m. Monday, July 4th, following a significant financial effort by area businesses. Thanks to the financial contributions by Farmers State Bank, Thrivent, BTC Bank, Edward Jones, Raymond James Financial Services, Ice Capital Management and Bank Northwest, the fireworks show culminating the four-day Cameron Freedom Festival will see a lengthy extension Monday night.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Monday, July 4th

The highway patrol reports it arrested a Milan man late Monday night in Sullivan County. Forty-year-old Justin Viers was arrested on a felony warrant for alleged non support. He’s also accused of possessing less than ten grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Viers was bondable at the Sullivan County Jail.
Three Arrests By Highway Patrol Monday In The Area Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol for Monday, July 4th. In Livingston County at about 12:40 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Kayla L Jones of Trenton for alleged possession of methamphetamine. She was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. In Dekalb...
