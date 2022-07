The Lebanon High School tennis program recently held its second annual Summer Circuit at the Mary Jean Wampler Tennis Complex. With 27 schools across Missouri competing in the circuit, it is an excellent opportunity for student-athletes to play the game of tennis all year round. “It was a great day for tennis, and we had a lot of kids out,” Lebanon head coach Ron Crowell said. “It is a great chance for them to come out and compete against other talented players from across the state and to stay active during the summer.” For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

