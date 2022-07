Trenton Municipal Utilities has issued a “Peak Alert” starting July 5th and ending on July 7th for customers in Trenton. The forecast hot temperatures could increase energy usage and result in higher utility bills for Trenton Municipal Utility customers. Cooling costs make up the majority of energy expenses for residents and small business owners. People are urged to control their utility costs by avoiding the use of things that can heat a building from 2:00 PM to 6:00. A peak warning is issued by utilities to alert consumers to the possibility of high bills.

TRENTON, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO