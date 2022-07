Summer is in full swing and the Laclede County Fair is back – bigger than ever in many areas. It kicks off Saturday, July 9 with the carnival at 6 p.m. and a community fireworks celebration after dark. “It’s free admission to get in the carnival, we would just want to welcome everybody out to bring their lawn chairs or sit in the bleachers or go ride rides, but the fireworks will start at 9 p.m.,” said Fair Board President Glenn Raef. “There is no admission Saturday or Sunday so if you just want to enjoy the carnival, those are the nights to do it.” Carnival wristbands are $20 each and offer unlimited rides through the evening. On Monday, fair admission will be $5 per person. On Sunday, July 10, the Home Ec building will be open and taking entries from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO