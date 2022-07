Unfortunately, the last two-plus years has been a rough period for the restaurant industry. From social distancing and people not eating out to supply chain issues and staff shortages, the industry has seen closings all across the country. Cleveland has been hit particularly hard, with beloved restaurants like Fire, Sokolowski's, Spice, Lola, Black Pig, the Plum, and others closing their doors. Here are all the restaurants we've lost since the pandemic began.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO