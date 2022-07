Montclair, NJ — Outpost in the Burbs presents the trio TEOA (The End of America) on Sunday, July 24th at 5 p.m. in partnership with the Van Vleck House and Gardens in Montclair. The concert will take place at the Van Vleck House and Gardens, 21 Van Vleck Street in Montclair. In the event of rain, the concert will take place indoors at the Van Vleck House. A Family Pack ticket option is available (online purchase only).

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO