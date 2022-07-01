ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia Forrest Gump completes run across America

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32XaUl_0gSFk0Qr00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A north central West Virginia man has completed his cross-country run, sporting a full Forrest Gump beard.

Michael Wardian, originally from Fairmont, passed through West Virginia last week during his 3,234-mile run from San Francisco, California to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Now, as of 6 a.m. Friday, he had completed the journey by putting his feet in the Atlantic Ocean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ClkS_0gSFk0Qr00
Michael Wardian’s running route across America

But why would anyone want to run more than 3,200 miles in two months? For Wardian, it was a way to do what he loves while raising money for World Vision, an organization that helps provide clean water to people around the world. He set out with a goal of raising $100,000.

“At an average $50 per person to receive clean water that lasts, that’s 2,000 people that will have their lives changed because of this run and your support,” said the Wardian Run Across America event on World Vision’s website .

As of Friday at noon, Wardian’s run has exceeded the original goal and has raised $106,386. That’s 2,127 people that will receive clean water due to Wardian’s run across America.

On his final day of running, Wardian closed out the trip by running 100 miles in less than 24 hours.

This video shows coverage from 12 News when Wardian passed through Harrison County, West Virginia.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WBOY 12 News

Most popular searches about West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — “West Virginia shaped like a frog,” “West Virginia looks like Afghanistan,” “West Virginia shaped like a middle finger.” These are just some of the things people are looking up about the Mountain State. As of July 5, 2022, these are some of the most popular search queries about West Virginia, according […]
ELECTIONS
WBOY 12 News

Study reveals West Virginia’s favorite cookout beer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s cookout season, and a new study has determined the most popular adult beverage for barbecues in each state. According to Cookout News, West Virginia’s favorite beer is Busch Light. Only one other state, Iowa, prefers Busch. Other favorites across the nation include Bud Light, which is the most popular in […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Run#United States#World Vision#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Wellsburg’s 4th of July Oil Can Derby

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–Wellsburg celebrated the 4th of July with an American tradition, oil can racing. People have traveled from all over the Ohio Valley to Brooke County for the event. This year 41 crews came to compete. Officials say this event has been going on for decades, but this year has been quite the […]
WTRF- 7News

Pro-Roe vs. Wade protest at Heritage Port

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Heritage Port was the site of another protest regarding the overturning of Roe vs. Wade. A small crowd held signs and chanted against the decision that allows each state to decide its own abortion policy. Those who took part say they wanted to let everyone know that today is the best […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Dog Day planned for Morgantown pool

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — For one day only, dog owners will be able to bring their furry friends to the Marilla Pool in Morgantown. Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia is hosting the annual Canine Pool Party on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to swimming, there will also be concessions, games and raffles. T-shirts, dog biscuits and nail trimming will also be available.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

Counties with the most veterans in West Virginia

(Stacker) — There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease […]
WBOY 12 News

DMV new location in Marion County opens

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The Marion County DMV driver testing site has a new location in White Hall.  Starting Tuesday, July 5, the office is located at 2800 Middletown Commons. The previous location in Marion Square closed on Thursday. DMV agents at the new location can process vehicle titles and registration and issue and renew driver’s licenses.  […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Buckhannon to host world marching band competition in July 2023

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — This time next year, thousands of visitors from across the globe will travel to Upshur County to attend the World Association of Marching Show Bands 2023 competition. Buckhannon has been selected to host the event July 17-24, 2023 on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia’s worst invasive plants & what to do about them

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With summer in full swing, so is travel and yard work season. West Virginia is known as a “Wild and Wonderful” state, and many residents care about keeping it that way. Here are some simple things you can do to curb the spread of invasive plants in the Mountain State. But […]
Mountain State Spotlight

Drug distributors win landmark opioid case brought by West Virginia local governments

Huntington and Cabell County wanted the giant companies held responsible for the effect of the opioid crisis under the state’s “public nuisance” law. The judge ruled in favor of the companies. Drug distributors win landmark opioid case brought by West Virginia local governments appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown’s Riggs ready to keep rewriting record books

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Plenty of athletes over the years have written their names into the record books in the state of West Virginia and now Morgantown’s Irene Riggs is making her bid to go down as one of the most impressive competitors the state has ever seen. With two state records already to her name, […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

K-9 Raisy gets retirement visit with Babydog, governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Babydog and Gov. Jim Justice Tuesday honored Raisy, an award-winning K-9 who has served the West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) for 10 years, using her keen sense of smell to find forest fires and chase down arsonists. K-9 Raisy celebrated her retirement after a storied career where she’s helped investigate […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

First female W.Va. VFW State Commander: Dr. Corrina Boggess

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Doctor Corrina Boggess served for 28 years in the military. And comes from a long family history of service men and women. “I’ve actually done a little bit of further study with the lineage of my family, and I had commanders during the Revolutionary War, during the Civil War. One of them commanded the Greenbrier militia under George Washington,” says Boggess. “So, my family has a long military history.”
MILITARY
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man identified in July 4 Cheat Lake drowning

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. — Officials have identified the victim of an Independence Day drowning in Cheat Lake. According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, a reported drowning at Cheat Lake, which was originally reported as being a black juvenile male, was called in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on July 4 at the boat launch on Mon Chateau Road on Cheat Lake.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy