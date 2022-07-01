West Virginia Forrest Gump completes run across America

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A north central West Virginia man has completed his cross-country run, sporting a full Forrest Gump beard.

Michael Wardian, originally from Fairmont, passed through West Virginia last week during his 3,234-mile run from San Francisco, California to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Now, as of 6 a.m. Friday, he had completed the journey by putting his feet in the Atlantic Ocean.

Michael Wardian’s running route across America

But why would anyone want to run more than 3,200 miles in two months? For Wardian, it was a way to do what he loves while raising money for World Vision, an organization that helps provide clean water to people around the world. He set out with a goal of raising $100,000.

“At an average $50 per person to receive clean water that lasts, that’s 2,000 people that will have their lives changed because of this run and your support,” said the Wardian Run Across America event on World Vision’s website .

As of Friday at noon, Wardian’s run has exceeded the original goal and has raised $106,386. That’s 2,127 people that will receive clean water due to Wardian’s run across America.

On his final day of running, Wardian closed out the trip by running 100 miles in less than 24 hours.

This video shows coverage from 12 News when Wardian passed through Harrison County, West Virginia.

