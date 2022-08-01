ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything the Chrisley Family Has Said About Todd and Julie’s Fraud Trial Verdict, Moving Forward

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
A trying time. After Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of committing tax fraud in their $30 million lawsuit , they’ve been vocal about how they feel about the outcome.

“It has been a whirlwind,” the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch said while breaking his silence on the matter during a June 17, 2022, episode of his PodcastOne “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “Lot of moving parts, lot of things going on in our lives and a lot of seeing God’s movements right now.”

He added: “We wanted to let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now. But we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does because God’s a miracle worker — and that’s what we’re holding out for.”

The reality TV couple — who wed in 1996 — were previously indicted in 2019 on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy , which they have fervently denied. After a May 2022 trial, a jury found Todd and Julie guilty on all counts .

“Any future planning in Todd and Julie’s life is pretty much on pause until they learn of the sentencing in the fall,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time . “It’s horrible news and they were not expecting to be found guilty. Their whole life changed in that moment. They aren’t sure what this means for the future of Chrisley Knows Best a nd all their other projects that were in the works. No one knows what’s going to happen or what to do at this stage.”

The twosome have been awaiting their sentencing hearing , which is scheduled for October 6, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Until then, they were remanded to their home on bail and instructed to follow specific rules , including location monitoring, home detention and spending limits.

The USA Network personalities’ children — they share sons Chase and Grayson and daughter Savannah — have stood by their parents' side after the verdict was rendered.

“This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can,” Savannah wrote via Instagram later that June . “I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment. … Recently, I’ve felt let down by God, that my relentless prayers have been unheard. But I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose.”

Todd — who also shares estranged daughter Lindsie and son Kyle with ex-wife Teresa Terry — further opened up about how the kids were coping .

“The kids are all doing the best that they can, a lot of tears [and] a lot of heartache, a lot of sorrow,” the businessman said during his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast, noting Chase and Savannah would eventually take over recording duties after sentencing. “We’ve got to walk the walk and do whatever we have to do.”

Scroll below for everything the Growing Up Chrisley alums have said about moving forward:

sly
19d ago

I was just watching a new Christly knows best July 14th. I will continue to watch them even though what they did was wrong. Love the show they’re all funny. Love nanny Faye hope she’s doing well.

Dolores Rainwaters
07-03

What they did is wrong! They need to do the time in jail. Make me sick! The way they were using god name in vine! And stealing money! They deserve to be fired! they should be canceled!

Lisa Guliani
07-03

It's unfortunate that the Chrisley's failed to think about how their actions and choices would impact their children - before making those choices or taking those actions.Now, they engage in a big public pity ploy, using their children to Garner sympathy and support from the public.As a mother, I find this despicable.Seems to me, and yes I could be wrong, but don't you think all of this could've been avoided if two adults had just made better choices?I never underestimate the power of greed.

