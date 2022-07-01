ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions jackpot hits 1/3 of a billion – yes, billion with a ‘B’ – dollars

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The next Mega Millions drawing has a massive jackpot — more than a third of a billion dollars.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Friday that the jackpot for the drawing Saturday is an annuity worth $360 million.

It would pay $199.3 million in cash.

“It’s an exciting time for all our players whenever the jackpot gets on a big roll like this,” lottery executive director Mark Michalko said.

The Mega Millions and Powerball drawings went back and forth with their jackpot sizes before someone in Vermont won the big Powerball prize of $366.7 million earlier this week.

Someone who bought a ticket in Lexington wound up winning $10,000 but has yet to claim the prize.

