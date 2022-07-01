ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Crash blocks all lanes of U.S. 131 ramp to I-94 near Kalamazoo

By Marie Weidmayer
MLive
MLive
 4 days ago
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – All lanes are blocked at the southbound U.S. 131...

927thevan.com

Road work set to begin on M-89 in Allegan County today

FENNVILLE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Michigan Department of Transportation $2 million project to resurface approximately five miles of M-89 between I-196 and 58th Street on the west side of Fennville in Allegan County is scheduled to get underway today. MDOT says work also includes culvert replacement between 66th...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man, 20, killed after vehicle hits tree on West Main Street near Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — A 20-year-old man was killed after his vehicle crashed into a tree on West Main Street Monday. The crash happened late Monday, July 4, in the 2200 block of West Main Street, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo Township Police Department. When officers and firefighters arrived at the scene at 11:45 p.m. Monday, the driver, the only person in the vehicle, had succumbed to his injuries.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Man in crisis shuts down U.S. 131 in Allegan County for about four hours Sunday night

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A portion of U.S. 131 in Allegan County had to be shutdown Sunday evening while police negotiated with a man who was in the roadway. Just after 7:00 p.m. deputies from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Otsego Police Department and Plainwell Department of Public Safety responded to a call for a subject on the highway on U.S. 131 near the 50 mile marker in Gun Plain Township.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Traffic
wkzo.com

Eastbound West Milham Avenue lane closure scheduled for Wednesday

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage Department of Transportation and Utilities office announces the land closure of the eastbound curb lane on West Milham Avenue beginning Wednesday, July 6. City officials say the closure will begin at 8 a.m. and will allow for drainage structure work.
PORTAGE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Teen dead in West Michigan house fire

BARRY COUNTY, MI -- Police suspect burning candles caused a fire early Tuesday, July 5 that killed a 16-year-old girl at a Delton area home. Several fire departments responded to the fire about 4:20 a.m. in the 10500 block of Kingsbury Road. Firefighters found the 16-year-old in the home’s basement....
BARRY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police say 1 killed in explosion during Michigan air show

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) - One person has died following an explosion during a jet-fueled semi truck performance at a southwestern Michigan air show. Emergency crews responded after the explosion happened about 1 p.m. Saturday at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival. The Battle Creek Police Department announced one death.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Traffic
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
MLive

Jet truck driver, 40, dies in Battle Creek air show accident

BATTLE CREEK, MI - Officials identified Chris Darnell, 40, as the victim of a fiery accident at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival. Around 1:10 p.m., Darnell was driving a Shockwave Jet Truck 300 mph down a runway at the Battle Creek Executive Airport for a performance Saturday, July 2 when the fatal accident occurred, Battle Creek Police said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Shockwave Jet Truck crashes at Air Show, driver killed

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Dept report a “major incident” occurred Saturday afternoon at the Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival at Battle Creek Executive Airport. “At about 1:10 this afternoon, during the pyrotechnic portion of the show, an accident happened that has resulted in a death, Chris Darnell, 40.  Darnell drives the SHOCKWAVE Jet Truck...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1077 WRKR

This Year Marks 50 Years Since Kalamazoo Area Girl Went Missing

July 12, 2022 marks 50 years to the day that Kathy Sue Wilcox apparently had an argument with her stepmother, stormed out of her home in Otsego and was never heard from again. Kathy is the longest missing person in Allegan County, Michigan, and 4th longest missing in the entire State of Michigan. Since that day, there has been zero information regarding her whereabouts, and now friends are trying more than ever in the hopes that someone will be able to come forward to offer the first piece of information regarding this case. A childhood friend, Ronnie Marks recently made a post to the "Missing In Michigan" page, and people are already trying what they can to see her home safe after half a century:
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Robbery reported at West Hills Athletic Club near Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — A robbery occurred at West Hills Athletic Club near Kalamazoo on the morning of Tuesday, July 5, according to police. Just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, one man entered West Hills Athletic Club and was followed by another man who then demanded the the first man’s physical property and implied he had a weapon, Western Michigan University spokesperson Paula Davis told MLive. The individual turned over his physical property.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

MLive

45K+
Followers
47K+
Post
40M+
Views
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

