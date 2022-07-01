ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis forecast: Monitoring drought conditions for 4th of July

KSDK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumidity is creeping up for the...

www.ksdk.com

FOX2Now

Drowning at Meramec State Park

ST. LOUIS – A man was pronounced dead July 4 after drowning in the Meramec River. It was reported on Monday evening that 25-year-old Uriel Ramirez jumped off a bluff downstream of the state park boat ramp. He never resurfaced and was unable to be rescued by bystanders. Missouri Baptist Sullivan EMS responded to the emergency and Ramirez was pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

St. Louis Woman, Juvenile injured at Lake of the Ozarks

A St. Louis woman and a 13-year-old girl were injured Sunday evening when one personal watercraft crashed into another one at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 Sedoo, driven by 38-year-old Shannon M. Winkle of St. Louis, collided with another 2022 Seadoo, driven by 38-year-old Erica F. Dicresce, also of St. Louis, around 6:30 Sunday evening in the Lick Branch cove.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Illinois man drowns in Franklin County's Meramec River

An Illinois man drowns on the Meramec River in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Uriel Ramirez, 25, of Collinsville, Illinois, jumped from a bluff into the river on Monday afternoon and never resurfaced. Rescue crews later found his body. Ramirez was pronounced dead at the Sullivan hospital less than two hours after he jumped.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

West Nile Virus reported in Washington and six other counties

The West Nile Virus has now been reported in Washington County as well as six other counties in the Central and Northern parts of the state. The State Department of Public Health is urging people to ‘fight the bite’. West Nile has shown up in a total of...
moderncampground.com

New Glamping Site Coming to Augusta

Glamping opportunities may soon await the Augusta (St. Charles, Missouri) area. As per a report, Augusta Glamping LLC is requesting a conditional use permit to put high-end tents on 27 acres at 5551 S. Highway 94, according to St. Charles County Director of Communications Mary Enger. The potential future glampsite...
AUGUSTA, MO
advantagenews.com

One in custody following double shooting in Alton

Alton Police are investigating a double shooting outside the Oakwood Estates Housing Complex Monday night. Officers from Alton and other area agencies responded just after 10:15pm and found two people wounded outside apartments in the 800 block of Oakwood. They were transported to hospitals in St. Louis for treatment. One...
ALTON, IL
wgel.com

Fatal Plane Crash In Madison County Saturday

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred Saturday on Keck Road in Madison County, just west of Illinois Rt. 4, near St. Jacob. ISP reports the aircraft took off from the St. Louis Metro East Airport and, for unknown reasons, lost altitude and crashed on Keck Road around 11:39 AM Saturday.
FOX2Now

Recently opened restaurants in the St. Louis area

Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in St. Louis from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. – Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3 reviews) – Categories: Bars, Comfort Food, Italian. – Address: 10017 Manchester Rd Saint Louis, MO 63122.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

State to provide $5M to train young people for geospatial jobs

ST. LOUIS — The state of Missouri is providing $5 million to a St. Louis-based workforce development group to help train youths for jobs in the geospatial technology sector. The nonprofit group Gateway Global will use $2.5 million of the funds — which are included in the state’s 2022-2023 budget — to increase its staff and pay for training, curriculum, and instruction for its Geospatial Intelligence Technician program, enabling it to serve more young people. The program began in June 2020.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

