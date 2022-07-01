St. Louis forecast: Monitoring drought conditions for 4th of July

ST. LOUIS – A man was pronounced dead July 4 after drowning in the Meramec River. It was reported on Monday evening that 25-year-old Uriel Ramirez jumped off a bluff downstream of the state park boat ramp. He never resurfaced and was unable to be rescued by bystanders. Missouri Baptist Sullivan EMS responded to the emergency and Ramirez was pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m.
BLOOMSDALE, Missouri — Getaway, a fast-growing New York-based startup that is building campgrounds within driving proximity of major cities, is expanding to the St. Louis region, with plans to open a location that will feature dozens of “tiny cabins.”. Venture-backed Getaway said later this year it will launch...
ST. LOUIS — A weekend that should've been full of celebration turned into the deadliest one yet in St. Louis this year. Since Friday, July 1, 19 people have been shot in the city of St. Louis and seven of them died. Many people are still grieving the loss...
A St. Louis woman and a 13-year-old girl were injured Sunday evening when one personal watercraft crashed into another one at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 Sedoo, driven by 38-year-old Shannon M. Winkle of St. Louis, collided with another 2022 Seadoo, driven by 38-year-old Erica F. Dicresce, also of St. Louis, around 6:30 Sunday evening in the Lick Branch cove.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A Collinsville, Illinois, man drowned while swimming in the Meramec River. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Uriel Ramirez died Monday afternoon. The report said he jumped off a bluff downstream of the state park boat ramp at around 4 p.m. and didn't resurface.
An Illinois man drowns on the Meramec River in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Uriel Ramirez, 25, of Collinsville, Illinois, jumped from a bluff into the river on Monday afternoon and never resurfaced. Rescue crews later found his body. Ramirez was pronounced dead at the Sullivan hospital less than two hours after he jumped.
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
The West Nile Virus has now been reported in Washington County as well as six other counties in the Central and Northern parts of the state. The State Department of Public Health is urging people to ‘fight the bite’. West Nile has shown up in a total of...
Glamping opportunities may soon await the Augusta (St. Charles, Missouri) area. As per a report, Augusta Glamping LLC is requesting a conditional use permit to put high-end tents on 27 acres at 5551 S. Highway 94, according to St. Charles County Director of Communications Mary Enger. The potential future glampsite...
Alton Police are investigating a double shooting outside the Oakwood Estates Housing Complex Monday night. Officers from Alton and other area agencies responded just after 10:15pm and found two people wounded outside apartments in the 800 block of Oakwood. They were transported to hospitals in St. Louis for treatment. One...
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred Saturday on Keck Road in Madison County, just west of Illinois Rt. 4, near St. Jacob. ISP reports the aircraft took off from the St. Louis Metro East Airport and, for unknown reasons, lost altitude and crashed on Keck Road around 11:39 AM Saturday.
Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in St. Louis from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. – Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3 reviews) – Categories: Bars, Comfort Food, Italian. – Address: 10017 Manchester Rd Saint Louis, MO 63122.
ST. LOUIS — The state of Missouri is providing $5 million to a St. Louis-based workforce development group to help train youths for jobs in the geospatial technology sector. The nonprofit group Gateway Global will use $2.5 million of the funds — which are included in the state’s 2022-2023 budget — to increase its staff and pay for training, curriculum, and instruction for its Geospatial Intelligence Technician program, enabling it to serve more young people. The program began in June 2020.
Comments / 0