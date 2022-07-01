ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Will Fuller could help fill a big-play void for the Packers

By Timothy Lindsey
 4 days ago
Former Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) could be the Packers missing piece. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

 Not only did the Green Bay Packers lose a franchise legend in All-Pro receiver Davante Adams this offseason to the Las Vegas Raiders. But they also lost one of the best down-the-field threats in the NFL in receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Kansas City Chiefs. Just two seasons ago, Scantling led the league in yards-per-receptions with a mark of 20.9. That was the highest average for a receiver since Desean Jackson in 2010. The Green Bay Packers need to find a way to make that production back up this season. That could come from a speedster like rookie Christian Watson (4.3 40-yard dash time). Or, it could come from a veteran like Sammy Watkins, who has a career-high of 17.5 yards-per-reception. That coincidentally came under current Packers WR Coach Jason Vrable, who was his receivers coach in Buffalo earlier in his career. Those are the in-house candidates to take on Scantling's old role. But a really great out-of-house candidate could be someone who has a history with Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur. Free agent receiver Will Fuller.

Fuller played for LaFleur at Notre Dame in 2014, which was LaFleur's lone season in South Bend as the QB Coach. This would not be the first time that the Packers have tried to get Fuller if they indeed decided to go try and sign him. Green Bay reportedly came close to trading for him at the trade deadline in 2020. The 28-year-old has had some trouble staying on the field in his six-year career (he has played in 55 out of a possible 97 games). But when he is on the field, he makes a massive difference. Aside from a rough season in Miami last year in which Fuller only played two games, he has recorded at least 13.5 yards-per-reception in every other season. In four of those seasons, he has recorded an average of at least eight yards-per-catch. Fuller's ability to stretch the field is what sets him apart from a lot of receivers in this league. His 4.32 speed (40-yard dash time) is game-changing.

The addition of the Philadelphia native would certainly make Green Bay even more well-rounded offensively. Having a proven speedster and deep threat could definitely help fill the void left by Scantling. With roughly $17M in cap space, why not give QB Aaron Rodgers another dangerous target to throw to? A one-year deal has virtually no risk, especially with Green Bay's depth at receiver.

