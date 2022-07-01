ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

Beat the heat with an ice-cold watermelon

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamburgers and hot dogs are common for Fourth of July cookouts, and another traditional...

Comments / 2

NOLA.com

New study spells more bad news for Louisiana's freshwater wetlands

It's no secret that Louisiana's crucially important saltwater and freshwater wetlands have long been fading away. But a new study shows things could get far worse. As the state's saltwater wetlands migrate inland due to sea level rise fueled by global warming, they will cause a loss of freshwater wetlands at a rate that is likely to be the highest in the nation, the study shows.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Cazan Lake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This may be one of the better places in the state to watch and photograph nesting birds. Located in central Louisiana, Cazan (cah-zan) Lake is a private farm and nature preserve with easy access to popular wading birds. Once the early morning sun pierces the...
CENTRAL, LA
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Food & Drinks
New Orleans woman brings sweet treats to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Sharon Richardson's office isn't full of computers and printers. "I do not like working in corporate America," said Richardson. What she does like is cooking. Richardson turned her passion into a really sweet business. "We use raw sugar, butter, a little vanilla and a pinch of...
AUSTIN, TX
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana's unemployment rate is at record-low levels, but thousands are quitting their jobs

Around 63,000 Louisiana workers quit their jobs in April — matching the total from March — as The Great Resignation born of the COVID pandemic continues. An analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that around 244,000 Louisiana workers have quit their jobs through April, the highest number for the four months of a year going back to at least 2012.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana 4-H Compound Archery Team place nationally!

Terrebonne Parish 4-H announced that Terrebonne 4-H member Cole Adams and the Louisiana 4-H Compound Archery Team placed second as a team overall, and the Louisiana Shooting Sports Team (all disciplines) placed second overall at the National Shooting Sports Competition in Grand Island, Nebraska. “We are so proud of Cole...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

A Covington company thinks your empty wine bottle can be used for the greater good

Nearly a month before Hurricane Ida rocked Louisiana last year, Andrew Ellzey, his mother, Lacy Ellzey, and their friend, Edward Guillot, held an event in Abita Springs where they collected enough glassware to produce over 150 bags of sand. For some St. Tammany Parish residents, those sandbags would later provide a crucial line of defense against rising floodwaters.
COVINGTON, LA
Invasive tegu lizards expanding in Everglades National Park in Florida

Black and white tegus are invasive reptile species native to Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Argentina. The species was introduced to Florida through the pet trade and then likely released from captivity into the environment. The lizards have been steadily moving to Northern Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama over the past few years.
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana State Parks launch new reservation system

Booking a cabin or campsite in a Louisiana State Park is easier with the new Go Outdoors Louisiana full service reservation system. The new system features a central reservation system, ability to purchase day use passes, a call center, and golf course management system. The new online system offers a...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana is sinking, but there's hope with new land growth

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Louisiana is sinking. "So this far we’ve lost 2,400 square miles," said Captain Ryan Lambert, owner of Cajun Fishing Adventures. "We’ve lost an area bigger than Delaware. In Hurricane Ida, we lost 106 square miles of land in one day. It’s just a cancer that keeps eating and eating at Louisiana."
LOUISIANA STATE
Smithonian

The Oldest Footage of New Orleans Has Been Found

After decades of searching for the footage, Arthur Hardy, the publisher of an annual New Orleans Mardi Gras guide, had nearly given up. He was looking for a film of the Mardi Gras parade from 1898 that was only rumored to exist, the New York Times’ Alex Traub writes. Numerous calls to experts and institutions like the Library of Congress and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had been unsuccessful.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Body recovered from Lake Maurepas on Fourth of July

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman’s body was reportedly recovered from Lake Maurepas on the Fourth of July. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be taking lead in the investigation, according to a source. No further details were shared at this time. This is a...
MAUREPAS, LA
NOLA.com

Ahead of holiday weekend, 6th COVID wave builds steam across Louisiana

The Fourth of July annually brings fireworks shows, family barbecues and thousands of Essence Festival tourists to New Orleans. But this year, health professionals are urging caution, as the state's sixth wave of COVID cases build steam. While this wave appears to lack the rapid acceleration of infections of previous...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

