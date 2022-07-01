ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bulls, two-time All-Star Zach LaVine agree to five-year, $215.2M max contract extension

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFfrT_0gSFdoxv00
Zach LaVine will return to the Bulls on a huge deal after some degree of uncertainty. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The report comes on the heels of the news that the Bulls were signing big man Andre Drummond to a two-year, $6.6 million contract.

LaVine underwent arthroscopic surgery in May, but is expected to be ready to play when the 2022-2023 season begins in October. The former Minnesota Timberwolves lottery selection notched his second straight All-Star honor during the 2021-2022 campaign and finished the year with averages of 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 34.7 minutes per game across 67 contests.

A big offseason in the summer of 2021 that included the additions of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball to an already talented starting five with LaVine and Nikola Vucevic elevated expectations in Chicago and helped the Bulls get off to a fast start in the fall. Ball was limited to 35 games and other injuries and issues with COVID-19 wrecked the squad in the second half, before they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks.

DeRozan, Vucevic and Ball are all under contract, though the starting point guard could miss the beginning of next season with his knee injury.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Joe Harris, Seth Curry holding up Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook swap?

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have been in communication regarding a trade centering around Kyrie Irving. A framework for a potential deal has slowly started to emerge over the past day, but both sides are still some ways away. While Irving and Russell Westbrook have obviously been mentioned...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Says Kevin Durant's Trade Request Proves He Is The Best Player In The World: "The Co-Betting Favorite Is Now The Phoenix Suns Only Because Kevin Durant Put Them At The Top Of His Wishlist."

Kevin Durant's trade request rocked the NBA world and a lot of people were critical of Durant for wanting out of Brooklyn. The Nets had done everything that he had wanted them to do over these last couple of years, but he still wanted out of the team despite having 4 years left on his deal.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine Made A Huge Decision About His Future With Chicago

Klutch: "Zach Lavine agrees to a $215 million max deal to stay in Chicago! @ZachLaVine" LaVine made his second career All-Star Game last season, and the Bulls made the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season (it was also LaVine's first time in his career making the postseason).
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Suns make 2 key additions to help Chris Paul, Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns continue to make a flurry of moves in free agency, making two key additions on Saturday to get Chris Paul and Devin Booker more help. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Suns are trading for Jock Landale from the Atlanta Hawks to add another big man to their roster. It […] The post Suns make 2 key additions to help Chris Paul, Devin Booker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

DeMar DeRozan Dazzles in Drew League

The calendar just flipped to July and DeMar DeRozan already looks to be in mid-season form. With an array of moves similar to the ones he used to push the Chicago Bulls into the playoffs and his name onto MVP ballots last season, DeRozan was the talk of the Drew League Saturday. He scored 39 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and dished out four assists en route to earning player of the game honors.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Fans Worried by Latest Trade

If Landale's name doesn't sound familiar to Hawks fans, it's because he was with the team for less than a week. The Spurs included the Australian centers as part of the blockbuster Dejounte Murray trade. Landale averaged 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 54 games for the Spurs last season.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Rich Paul
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Andre Drummond
Yardbarker

Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Truth Bomb On The Kevin Durant Sweepstakes: "The Market Is Still Taking Shape, And I Think It’s Incumbent On Some Of The Other Teams To Be Creative And Start Bringing Brooklyn Ideas..."

With the futures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving up in the air, the entire NBA landscape has slowed to a stand-still as teams wait for the situation to play out in Brooklyn. As one of the top three best players in the game, Durant was always going to earn a huge return for the Nets -- but after the Timberwolves gave up five draft picks for Rudy Gobert, the price for Durant may be at an all-time high.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#The Chicago Bulls#Klutch Sports#The Milwaukee Bucks
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Takes A Shot At Kevin Durant By Posting An Instagram Story: "Charles Barkley Has Been Proven Right... KD Couldn't Handle Being The Focal Point Of A Franchise And Drove The Bus Right Off The Cliff."

The most talked-about situation in the league right now is Kevin Durant's trade request to the Nets. It has sent the NBA into chaos as teams try to figure out if they can benefit from Brooklyn blowing up their team. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are both reportedly on the market, and will likely start the season as a part of different franchises depending on if the Nets can find the right deals for them.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony Thinks The Denver Nuggets Should Retire His No. 15, But The Problem Is That Nikola Jokic Won Two MVP Awards Wearing That Number

Carmelo Anthony is one of the greatest players of our generation but might end up not getting the recognition he once thought he was entitled to. Melo came into the league in 2003 alongside LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade. Outside LeBron, Melo was the most coveted prospect, coming off a National Championship with the Syracuse Orange.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Report: Marc-Andre Fleury was willing to accept a trade to Toronto

During the 2022 trade deadline, there was plenty of chatter about a trade that the Leafs did not make with Chicago. The reported deal would have seen Toronto send Petr Mrazek, Matthew Knies, and multiple first-round picks to the Windy City in exchange for Brandon Hagel and Marc-Andre Fleury. While it would have been a pretty solid move for the Leafs, Kyle Dubas ultimately decided against it due to all of the futures involved, especially given that the team wanted to keep Knies in the fold. It also led to some controversy as Dubas publically called out Chicago’s GM Kyle Davidson for leaking details of the trade that fell through.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Yardbarker

Report: Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook talks in progress

The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers are discussing swapping star guards Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook, Yahoo Sports reported. According to Saturday's report, the teams "are actively engaged in discussions." Both Westbrook and Irving exercised their one-year, multimillion-dollar options last week, tying them for another season to teams where...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Shocked With Potential Lakers/Nets Trade Deal

On the last day of June, fireworks were going off on a trade deal that is earth shattering. That potential deal that was told to NBA fans was of the Los Angeles Lakers trying to get both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. While this deal is far from being a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

35K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy