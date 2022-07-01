ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When ASD occurs with intellectual disability, a convergent mechanism for two top-ranking risk genes may be the cause

By University at Buffalo
Cover picture for the articleUniversity at Buffalo scientists have discovered a convergent mechanism that may be responsible for how two top-ranked genetic risk factors for autism spectrum disorder/intellectual disability (ASD/ID) lead to these neurodevelopmental disorders. While ASD is distinct from ID, a significant proportion—approximately 31%—of people with ASD also exhibit ID. Neither condition...

