Police looking for man, 2 women who they say used stolen credit cards at South County stores

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a liquor store in the Patch neighborhood of South City in late June. Surveillance cameras captured images of the man accused of robbing Last Stop Liquor just before 9:00 p.m. on June 27. Police say he entered the store on Alabama Ave, pulled out a gun and demanded all of the money from the register. He then took the money and fled.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old man robbed his 54-year-old girlfriend at gunpoint in North City. Reports say the woman was picked up by her boyfriend, and they drove north on Walton towards Page to get some cigarettes. He pulled over towards the curb, and allegedly pulled out a gun from underneath the driver’s seat.
ST. LOUIS — A little more than three weeks after retiring as St. Louis Metropolitan Police chief, John Hayden was the victim of a property crime. A police report shows Hayden's car was stolen from a Central West End neighborhood. The theft happened Saturday night between 9 and 11...
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis say a 70-year-old man who grew frustrated caring for his disabled 63-year-old sister beat her, leading to her death. Police say Anthony Sokolich on Sunday called medics and officers to his home in an unincorporated part of St. Louis County, saying his sister was unresponsive. Police say officers found Katherine Sokolich with serious injuries to her face, and she was taken to a hospital with a brain bleed. Police say the woman died after Anthony Sokolich was arrested and charged with felony assault on Sunday. Police say they expect his charges to be upgraded. Prosecutors have not returned a phone call seeking comment, and no attorney is listed for Sokolich in online court records.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The calls for service relative to fireworks during the 4th of July weekend decreased in 2022, according to the St. Louis Police Department. The number has dropped by 22. Police say from 6 p.m. on July 2 to 1 a.m. on July 5, there were 302 calls for service.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a south St. Louis City neighborhood Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Tennessee at around 8:25 p.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, a 35-year-old woman, who made the call, waved them down. Police found Kelsey Williams, 36, inside the home suffering from puncture wounds.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a teen was shot and injured in St. Louis County early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened in Jennings on Wilborn Drive where police said a 19-year-old was shot in the chest. A car at the scene was hit with multiple bullets. The teen was taken to the hospital where their condition is unknown at the time.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was killed in the City of Northwoods early Monday morning. City of Northwoods police officers responded to a call for a car accident in the 3000 block of Fairchild Ave. at around 12:17 a.m. Officers said they found a man in the driver’s seat of the car that hit a sign. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. No one else was in the car.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen was shot and killed in North City Monday. The incident happened at 4:21 p.m. in the 2800 block of Union. Police say three victims drove to a firehouse on the 5200 block of Natural Bridge for medical assistance after an unknown suspect shot at their car.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A heated argument led to two women being injured in North City. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Semple. Reports say a 22-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman were arguing inside a car over disagreements in their relationship. The argument...
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in downtown St. Louis early Tuesday in a dispute over fireworks. St. Louis police said it happened after 4 a.m. near the intersection of 9th and Pine streets. Police on the scene said a man was shot multiple times in the chest....
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in north St. Louis overnight Tuesday. The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Shreve Ave just before 1 a.m. where two women were shot. None of the victims suffered from life-threatening injuries.
Alton Police are investigating a double shooting outside the Oakwood Estates Housing Complex Monday night. Officers from Alton and other area agencies responded just after 10:15pm and found two people wounded outside apartments in the 800 block of Oakwood. They were transported to hospitals in St. Louis for treatment. One...
ST. LOUIS – A man was hospitalized after someone shot him multiple times Tuesday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. at 9th and Pine in Downtown St. Louis. Police said the man was shot multiple times in the stomach. It is unknown if there is a suspect in custody or what led up to the […]
Arnold Police arrested a 27-year-old St. Louis man who reportedly was found driving a stolen car. Also, illegal drugs allegedly were found in the car, a 2001 Mustang, police reported. At about 7:40 p.m. June 14, an officer saw the Mustang without a year sticker on its license plate outside...
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - Police in the Metro East are investigating a string of catalytic converter thefts at area businesses. The owner of Tish’s Auto Service in Belleville says he was hit by thieves early Friday morning. The suspects cut a hole in the fence to get into his shop yard. Two of his rear surveillance cameras were covered up with t-shirts as the thieves stole converters from 12 different vehicles.
The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, July 5, in Belleville. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a series of shootings that resulted in at least 11 people being shot, and three being killed since Friday.
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a series of shootings that resulted in at least 16 people shot and five killed since Friday. The first homicide happened in the 3500 block of Russell after 1 a.m. Friday. SLMPD reported a man was...
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday afternoon, police said. An incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Maffitt Avenue and Union Boulevard. According to a police report,...
