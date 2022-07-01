ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen County, WY

Flash flood emergency declared for Lingle after canal near town breaches Friday morning

By Cap City Staff
capcity.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. — Evacuations are currently occurring for significant portions of Lingle after a canal near the small town in Goshen County breached Friday morning. The National Weather Service bureau in Cheyenne has declared a flash flood emergency until at least Friday evening for...

capcity.news

Sheridan Media

BLM Fire Restrictions Begin July 5 in Goshen, Johnson Counties

As of Tuesday, July 5, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has Stage 1 fire restrictions in place on BLM-administered public lands in Goshen and Johnson counties due to dry conditions and high fire danger. That is according to a release issued by the BLM over the weekend. The BLM...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-03 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill; Scotts Bluff; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Eastern Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 519 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Minatare Campground, or near Scottsbluff, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown, Minatare, Kilpatrick Lake, Lake Minatare Campground, Moomaws Corner, Scottsbluff Airport, Angora, Lake Minatare, Lake Alice and Melbeta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
capcity.news

Laramie County Sherrif’s Candidates debate local issue in Burns

BURNS, Wyo. – Burns Plex south Gym was full of local supporters as the Laramie County Sherriff’s Candidates debated last night, June 30. Boyd Wrede, Brian Kozak, and Don Hollingshed were present to discuss various issues which face the county. The debate was based on quotes from the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Breach of Interstate Canal West of Lingle

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has been notified of a breach of the Interstate Canal located west of the town of Lingle, in southeast Wyoming, which occurred on the evening of June 30 and the morning of July 1, 2022. At the time of breach, the canal was diverting approximately 1800 cubic-feet-per-second. No injuries occurred as a result of this breach.
LINGLE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

WYDOT to hold STIP meetings in July and August in Laramie, Albany & Carbon Counties

LARAMIE, Wyo. (RELEASE) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is scheduling its annual State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) meetings this summer. District 1, which encompasses parts of Laramie, Albany and Carbon Counties, has meetings scheduled later this month. The STIP outlines WYDOT’s construction project schedule over the next six...
LARAMIE, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Broken cinch strap goes through windshield, sends one person to hospital

LAKE MCCONAUGHY - One person was transported by medical helicopter to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff after an incident at Lake McConaughy Monday night. Keystone-Lemoyne Fire and Rescue Chief Ralph Moul says a group of people were attempting to pull a stuck vehicle with a boat on a boat trailer out of the sand at Martin Bay. The party was using a cinch strap when it broke and went through the windshield, striking a male subject in the face. Moul called the facial injuries "very serious."
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/1/22–7/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
shortgo.co

State Parks offers other Alternatives during Guernsey Silt Run

According to information provided by the Bureau of Reclamation, the annual Guernsey Reservoir silt run will begin the evening of July 5 and the boat ramps are expected to no longer be useable by July 9. Due to low water levels at Guernsey State Park during the time period, water...
GUERNSEY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Flood Waters Reach Lingle; Gordon Sends In National Guard

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Flooding caused by a breached irrigation canal inundated Lingle on Friday, forcing its evacuation as Gov. Mark Gordon called out the Wyoming National Guard to help with the situation. Water from the breached Pathfinder Canal north and west of Lingle reached...
sweetwaternow.com

National Guard Activated in Lingle, Goshen County Flood

LINGLE — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has mobilized the Wyoming National Guard and multiple state agencies to provide assistance to the residents of Lingle and Goshen County in response to flooding that is occurring as a result of a breach in the Interstate Canal north of Lingle. “I want...
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (6/23/22–6/29/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Where to launch and watch fireworks this 4th of July

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As you have probably heard, fireworks are banned in all major cities of Wyoming this year. But, for firework lovers, there is good news. Safe launch sites, and firework displays are still happening on Monday. Here are a few:. Cheyenne:. From the Laramie County...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Weekly Arrest Report (6/24/22-7/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled recent arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a...
KGAB AM 650

Laramie County Sheriff’s Race Online Poll Ends In Near Tie

If a recent week-long Townsquare Media of Cheyenne online poll is any indication, the August 16 GOP Primary Election for Laramie County Sheriff could be a real cliffhanger. Voting on our online poll ended this morning, and showed Captain Don Hollingshead of the Laramie County Sheriff's Office edging former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak by four votes out of a total of 734 votes cast.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
panhandlepost.com

Allison Gayle (Lacey) McGuffey (1989 - 2022)

Allison Gayle (Lacey) McGuffey went home with her beautiful baby to Jesus Christ on June 25, 2022. Allison, or Alli, as many affectionately called her, was born in her beloved Scottsbluff, Nebraska on July 25, 1989 to Dr. Kent and Gayle Lacey. She shared a deep and loving relationship with her older sister, Lauren and younger brother, Grant. From the beginning, Alli was special, cheering for the underdog and loving others in a way few people do. As a young girl, Alli prayed to receive Jesus as her savior and grew in her relationship with him through bedtime prayers and Bible stories, Sunday school, AWANA, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sport Camps. As Alli grew into a tall, blonde, beautiful, and intelligent teenager, she became a force to be reckoned with. She excelled in academics, sports and other activities at Scottsbluff High School. Alli set the Nebraska high school state record for aces in a single volleyball match, and made valuable contributions to her district champion basketball and state champion track and field teams. Alli maintained a 4.0 GPA while in high school, and graduated with honors from Scottsbluff High School in 2007.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE

