The House of Lords would be scrapped and replaced with an elected senate of nations and regions under proposals from Scottish Labour.As part of a paper on constitutional change set out by Anas Sarwar on Monday, the new chamber would have a specific mandate to ensure the smallest regions around the UK are not marginalised.Elections for the senate would take place at a different time to general elections and votes for the devolved parliaments, with term times being longer than those for MPs.The paper on constitutional change was released as Mr Sarwar spoke at a Fabian Society event in London.It...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO