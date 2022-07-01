ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Announces Leadership Ontario Graduates

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust (CNB) has announced two employee graduates from the inaugural Leadership Ontario program. Kelly Rotter, of Canandaigua, and Karen Tinsmon, of Victor, have both completed the ten-month interactive program. Through a series of monthly learning development opportunities, Leadership Ontario participants were actively strengthening their leadership...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Steuben County Credit Union Raises Money for Food Bank of the Southern Tier

First Heritage Federal Credit Union in Corning raised $11,390 for the Food Bank of the Southern Tier. The funds were raised through its annual Drive Away Hunger campaign and resulted in 34,500 meals for the community. First Heritage donated $10 for every auto loan financed during April and May and also partnered with eleven local dealerships who gave a matching $10 contribution as well.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FLH Offering Walk-In Mammograms in July

Finger Lakes Health will be offering “Walk-In Screening Mammograms” in Geneva and Penn Yan. In Geneva, Walk-In Screening Mammograms will be offered on Monday, July 11 from 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and from 12:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. in Women’s Health Services 200 North Street, Suite 303, located in the Medical Office Building, adjacent to Geneva General Hospital.
GENEVA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ontario County, NY
Business
City
Syracuse, NY
County
Ontario County, NY
Rochester, NY
Business
City
Canandaigua, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Business
City
Rochester, NY
FL Radio Group

Schuyler County MRC Receives $25K RISE Award

Schuyler County MRC is the recipient of a Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) COVID-19 Respond, Innovate, Sustain, and Equip (RISE) Award given by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO). NACCHO represents the country’s nearly 3,000 local health departments. These awards, made possible through a cooperative agreement...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
Daily Messenger

New life for vacant Main Street, Canandaigua lot?

CANANDAIGUA – Could this be the plan that transforms the vacant lot at South Main and Saltonstall streets to another destination business site in downtown Canandaigua?. Members of City Council appear to think so, recently taking a straw vote in support of what they heard from developer Fred Rainaldi Jr. and his ambitious $6 million idea for the former Tom’s Mobil site.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua fireworks company ready for the 4th of July

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Independence day is a major holiday for the fireworks industry. For almost 80 years, Young Explosives in Canandaigua has been lighting up the sky in the Rochester area. The owner says his company started to prep for the holiday last October. We get to see the twinkle of a firework light up the night sky, but what we don't see is the prep behind the magic.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Bank#Proxy Voting#Leadership Skills#Cnb General Counsel
NewsChannel 36

Polls open for 2022 Steuben Ice Cream Trail

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The polls are open until July 10 in Corning Finger Lake's quest to find the best ice cream shops in Steuben County. The organization holds a vote every year to identify the top ten ice cream joints in the county, in order to add them to the 2022 Steuben Ice Cream Trail.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
chronicle-express.com

Smith graduates from School of Practical Nursing

GENEVA — Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing (MSWSPN) celebrated its 87th graduating class on June 23 in the auditorium at Geneva High School. Graduation photos can be viewed on Flickr and accessed from Finger Lakes Health’s website at www.flhealth.org and the streaming video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/F8Q1F-LQv0g.
GENEVA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Daily Messenger

Fun, festive Fourth in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA — Politicians and protesters came out. So did Uncle Sam (juggling while on stilts), Canandaigua centenarian Gene Gerrard, fire trucks galore, classic cars, and real live goats and ponies. Even Santa Claus stopped by. And so did hundreds of people anxious to get started on an all-American celebration...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

St Francis St Clare Summer Festival Returns This Month

After a two year hiatus, a Waterloo Summer staple is returning. The Finger Lakes Times reports the Saint Francis Saint Clare Summer Festival is returning July 28-30. The three day event will feature music games, food, and more. The Saint Francis Saint Clare Festival will be held at the parking...
WATERLOO, NY
chronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST: 1972, Hurricane Agnes damage $6.5 million in Yates Co.

County Treasurer JAMES BURNS - It has already been widely advertised by common rumor that James Burns, the County Treasurer of Yates County, has absconded, a defaulter, abandoning his family, turning his back on the most sacred ties of life, as well as his official obligations, and blotting out the kindly regard of friends whose esteem it should have been his life long struggle to retain. This rumor, his friends are sorrowfully constrained to admit, is largely, if not wholly true. He left Penn Yan about the 10th of May last, ostensibly to be absent a few weeks, to recuperate his health, and visit the Eastern states. Recent failures bore of considerable magnitude, caused uneasiness, and enquiry, and a letter to the Comptroller, brought the information that the State tax had been but about half paid over. Further enquiry developed the fact that the money was not on deposit in Penn Yan. Of course this intensified the anxiety of the Treasurer’s bondsmen, though assured (no doubt in good faith) by the immediate friends of Mr. Burns that he would very soon return and prove himself responsible and trustworthy. Solicitude and enquiry were as active as ever, and finally on Thursday last his friends came upon information which satisfied all that he had left Penn Yan to return no more. — He left a sealed package directed to Judge Briggs, with instructions that it be delivered on the 29th of June. This was delivered one day earlier, and was found to contain detailed statements of his accounts as Treasurer, a list of notes and securities, a letter to Judge Briggs and a power of attorney authorizing him to settle his affairs and dispose of his property. The letter is no doubt the best apology he has to offer for his act of self-banishment, and he takes no pains to soften the moral wrong of his conduct.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Supporters of Greenidge Generation Denounce DEC’s Decision to Deny Title V Air Permit Renewal

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cryptocurrency data center and power generation company on Thursday released the following statements from local Upstate New York supporters after the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s decision to deny the application to renew the existing Title V Air Permit for the company’s Dresden facility.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy