In an article published online July 5 in Annals of Internal Medicine, a framework is presented for the development of living practice guidelines in health care. Ibrahim K. El Mikati, M.D., from the American University of Beirut in Lebanon, and colleagues established a framework to characterize the processes of development of living practice guidelines in health care. Three background reviews were conducted, after which a core team drafted a first version of the framework. This framework was refined through an online survey and online discussions with a multidisciplinary international group of 51 persons with experience with guidelines.

HEALTH ・ 4 HOURS AGO