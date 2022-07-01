ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Judges in Florida and Kentucky Temporarily Block Abortion Bans Put in Place After Roe Reversal

By Giovana Gelhoren
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudges in Florida and Kentucky have temporarily stopped their states from enforcing bans and restrictions on abortion in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In Tallahassee, Florida, Circuit Court Judge John Cooper granted a petition from Planned Parenthood of America, the Center for...

Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
People

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Travels to Indiana for Abortion After SCOTUS Overturns Roe v. Wade

The growing strain on reproductive rights is significantly impacting the country's remaining abortion providers. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told The Cincinnati Enquirer that she terminated a pregnancy for a 10-year-old girl who traveled from Ohio following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion.
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Rulings Upholding Gun Restrictions

On the heels of last week's landmark ruling expanding individual gun rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out several lower court rulings that had upheld gun restrictions including bans on assault-style rifles in Maryland and large-capacity ammunition magazines in New Jersey and California. The actions by the justices...
TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Forced to Travel Out of State for Abortion After Roe Reversal

A 10-year-old Ohio girl had to travel out of state to undergo an abortion after she was referred by a child abuse doctor following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal, the Indianapolis Star reports. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told the newspaper she was the one to take the call from a colleague in Ohio seeking urgent help for the girl, who was six weeks and three days pregnant when the state’s six-week abortion ban suddenly took effect. The girl rushed to get the procedure done in Indiana, which is also expected to severely restrict or ban abortions in the next few weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling. For now, while the procedure is still legal in Indiana, providers say they’ve seen a surge in patients coming from Kentucky and Ohio. “It’s hard to imagine that in just a few short weeks we will have no ability to provide that care,” Bernard was quoted saying.
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
NBC News

Roe is over. Prison sentences are on the way.

What do you do when the U.S. Supreme Court says your past reproductive choices could have earned you a prison sentence?. As women who have had abortions, that is the question we ask ourselves after the court threw out 50 years of precedent that protected the right to abortion care when it reversed Roe v. Wade last month.
WebMD

Florida Judge Rules State Abortion Law Unconstitutional

Abortion ban is unconstitutional and said he intends to block the law next week, according to The Associated Press. The ban went into effect on Friday. But Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge John Cooper said he would issue a temporary injunction in the coming days that would allow abortion in Florida to resume and remain legal until 24 weeks into pregnancy.
The Independent

Governor Gavin Newsom trashes Ron DeSantis in campaign ad urging Florida residents to ‘join us in California’

California governor Gavin Newsom is looking to tweak a potential future presidential rival with an ad calling for Floridians to move to the Golden State.The 30-second television advertisement will air starting Monday in Florida, and takes aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ culture war-fuelled policies that have made him a darling among Republican activists. "Freedom, it’s under attack in your state. Republican leaders, they’re banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors," says Mr Newsom in a voiceover narration accompanying images of Mr DeSantis and former president Donald Trump.He continues: "I urge...
SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
Slate

Republicans Are Having Some Trouble Talking About Rape and Incest

By the time the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week, 13 states were ready with so-called trigger laws that would ban abortions within their borders immediately. (Additional states had pre-Roe prohibitions in place that will now be enforced.) One notable thing about these trigger statutes, which have been gradually enacted over the past two decades, is that most of them do not make any exceptions for cases involving rape or incest.
Daily Mail

Kamala says abortion IS in line with Christianity: Baptist VP says there's 'nothing' about supporting abortion rights that requires Americans to 'abandon or change their faith'

Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
