NEW YORK -- An aide to Mayor Eric Adams was robbed Tuesday morning in Brooklyn, and police sources say the suspects were armed.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, that aide was walking down York Street at Hudson Avenue in Vinegar Hill, when he was confronted by two men. Police sources say they blocked his path and demanded his phone and wallet, before pushing him to the ground.The aide told them, "You don't want to do this, I work for the mayor," according to sources.That's when one of the men lifted his shirt, exposing a handgun. They then ripped the aide's phone...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 16 MINUTES AGO