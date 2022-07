The Monster Hunter Rise best weapons are always up for debate, as players consider damage, versatility, speed, elemental effect, sharpness, range, ammo, control and a thousand more factors - but that doesn't mean that some don't stand out over others. With MH Rise Sunbreak having recently launched and weapon priorities shifting accordingly, we've taken an early look at some early contenders for the best weapons for returning players, and assembled a tier list for what we consider to be the Monster Hunter Rise best weapons.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 33 MINUTES AGO