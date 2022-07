JACKSON (CBS13) — The latest information on the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras county lines: 1:21 p.m. Mandatory evacuation and evacuation warning zones have now been expanded, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office says. Residents are being told to refer to this map. People can also enter their address in this website to see if it falls inside the order or warning zones. In Calaveras County, evacuation warnings are now being issued for the following zones: 353, 354, 342, 343, 328, 329, and 330. Road closures are also in effect throughout the area. The following intersections are closed: Highway 88 at Tabeau Road,...

