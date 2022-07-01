ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Headlines: Omicron variant BA5IS

By Lisa Carberg
 4 days ago

Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, a doctor is discussing the Omicron variant BA5IS, identified in New York.

The early signs of COVID to look out for and some safety advice from a neurologist if you’re spending 4th of July outdoors in the heat

Doctor Sharon Stoll, Yale Medicine, neuro immunologist and assistant professor of neurology at Yale School of Medicine, is addressing these topics.

