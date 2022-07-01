Westside Albuquerque fire burns two townhomes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday morning around 6 a.m. Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a two-story townhouse at the 5700 block of Pinnacle Peak Ct. near Unser and McMahon. Officials say when firefighters arrived on scene a townhouse, under construction, was engulfed in flames and had spread to a neighboring townhouse.

According to AFR the townhouse under construction was a total loss. Firefighters were able to evacuate the occupants of the second townhouse, who were displaced. Officials say ten townhouse units could have been affected by the fire, but firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and limited damage to only two out of the ten units. No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

