Report: Arkansas most expensive state for summer roadtrippers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — GuntherMotorCompany.com devised a ranking of the most expensive states for roadtrippers this summer based on five different factors, and Arkansas was named the priciest.
According to a press release, the metrics used for the study were the most popular car model in each state and the mileage per gallon (city/highway); the average cost of gas in each state as of June 2022; the average road trip distance in 2022, and finally, how many gallons of gas would be required for the road trip in total.Arkansas in top five for most irresponsible drivers: study
Overall, the average cost of a road trip for Americans was calculated at $94.28 in gas costs alone. Arkansas topped the list with an average of $122.23 in gas costs for a road trip this summer. This calculation was based on driving a Ford F-Series Pickup, the most popular car model in the state.
The top five most expensive states were:
- Arkansas: $122.23
- Iowa: $116.64
- Utah: $116.12
- North Dakota: $113.78
- New Mexico: $113.42
An infographic showing the road trip costs for each state is available here.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 8