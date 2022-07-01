ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Report: Arkansas most expensive state for summer roadtrippers

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qistS_0gSFX3tj00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — GuntherMotorCompany.com devised a ranking of the most expensive states for roadtrippers this summer based on five different factors, and Arkansas was named the priciest.

According to a press release, the metrics used for the study were the most popular car model in each state and the mileage per gallon (city/highway); the average cost of gas in each state as of June 2022; the average road trip distance in 2022, and finally, how many gallons of gas would be required for the road trip in total.

Arkansas in top five for most irresponsible drivers: study

Overall, the average cost of a road trip for Americans was calculated at $94.28 in gas costs alone. Arkansas topped the list with an average of $122.23 in gas costs for a road trip this summer. This calculation was based on driving a Ford F-Series Pickup, the most popular car model in the state.

The top five most expensive states were:

  1. Arkansas: $122.23
  2. Iowa: $116.64
  3. Utah: $116.12
  4. North Dakota: $113.78
  5. New Mexico: $113.42

An infographic showing the road trip costs for each state is available here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 8

Terri Cruse
3d ago

I keep reading these articles about this beautiful state of ours being the worst for this and the worst 4 that. If u don't like it here u can always leave. My family and I moved here from Louisiana because we loved the way the folks were and the traditional values it still holds. U couldn't pay me to go back.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Axios NW Arkansas

Arkansas photographer documents gritty side of Route 66

Star of song, stage and screen, the neon-lit parts of Route 66 are the embodiment of 1950s-era Americana. But the reality of the road in the 2020s is mostly busted, sun-bleached asphalt, barren trees and rundown main streets. What's happening: Northwest Arkansas photographer Jeff Sonnabend turned his camera on some...
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Missouri near bottom in report over health systems, pandemic response

MISSOURI – A newly-released report ranked Missouri among the bottom five U.S. states when it comes to its health system and pandemic performance. The Commonwealth Fund, a nonprofit that promotes high-quality health systems, recently analyzed states based on their healthcare access, releasing a scorecard a few weeks ago. The annual scorecard considers criteria such as health care services, quality, costs and disparities. For the first time, states were also evaluated based on their COVID-19 response.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New Mexico State
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Government
State
North Dakota State
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
magnoliareporter.com

Dry conditions developing across South Arkansas

A very small area of Columbia County is considered to be in "abnormally dry" status by the United States Drought Monitor, according to a map released June 30. In addition, a very small area of Miller, Lafayette, Union, and Little River counties is considered to be in "abnormally dry" status. Small areas in the eastern part of the state and the southeastern area of the state are also in "abnormally dry" status.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadtrippers#Gunthermotorcompany Com#Americans#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLO

Hundreds of Arkansas National Guard members miss vaccination deadline

Roughly 1,000 Arkansas National Guard members risk losing federal pay after failing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or apply for an exemption, according to preliminary data. About 83% of the state’s 6,600 Army Guard soldiers were vaccinated as of Friday afternoon, said Lt. Col. William Phillips, a spokesman for...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Radio-collared bears will be fair game during December hunting season

When the first South Arkansas bear season of modern times opens on December 10, bruins with radio collars won’t catch a break. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission decided last week to removal a regulation that prohibits shooting a radio-collared bear during open hunting seasons in Arkansas. With the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas Insurance Hall of Fame to add 5 in October

The Arkansas Insurance Hall of Fame has announced its 2022 class of inductees. Five new inductees will be honored at the 2022 Induction Banquet on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at the Health, Physical Education & Recreation (HPER) Center on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas. Dinner will be...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Envirotech, AEDC enter into $27 million agreement

Northeast Arkansas electric vehicle manufacturer, Envirotech, has entered into a $27 million agreement with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. The agreement will aid in facility construction and expansion in Osceola, in addition to hiring and training efforts to bring more than 850 full-time employees to Mississippi County. Corona, Calif.,-based Envirotech...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
THV11

Protestors gather at Arkansas State Capitol on Independence Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Protestors that were both for and against abortion rights gathered in front of the Arkansas State Capitol on Monday. As the evening progressed the protestors slowly made their way down towards the downtown River Market area where the 4th of July Pops on the River celebration was taking place.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

A look behind the scenes of fireworks shows in Arkansas

BARLING, Ark. — Hog Wild Pyrotechnics set up Barling’s firework display at the city’s Independence Day celebration. James Fisk is the lead shooter of the pyrotechnic crew on Sunday. "We're like the A-team of pyro technic guys around here," said Fisk. "We've been doing a long time...
BARLING, AR
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle Southern Missouri near New Madrid, Home of Violent 1811 Quake

Two earthquakes struck southern Missouri today, including one near New Madrid, home of a violent string of earthquakes that struck the United States in 1811 and 1812 and reversed the direction of water flowing down the Mississippi River. Fortunately, today’s earthquakes were relatively weak, with only a dozen reports of shaking received by USGS. However, today’s two earthquakes are among 20 that have hit the region in the last 30 days.
MISSOURI STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy