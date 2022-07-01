Big Rapids Rotary passes leadership to new president

MANISTEE — A public hearing on amending some of the city zoning ordinances is scheduled for the next city of Manistee Planning Commission meeting on July 7. There are two proposed changes to different sections of the zoning ordinance. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on July...
MANISTEE COUNTY — Voters in Manistee County will be asked to decide on three countywide ballot initiatives that, if approved, could continue funding things like conservation work and central dispatch. The following ballot initiatives will appear on the Aug. 2 primary election ballot:. Manistee Conservation District. Manistee County voters...
EVART — As a new academic year approaches the Evart Public Schools board of education approved a budget that includes funding for new positions within the district. During its monthly meeting, held June 30, the board approved several expenditures. The administration based the budget on a stated per-pupil cost...
Hundreds lined the streets of Beaverton Monday for the annual Fourth of July parade with a Red, White and Blue theme. A marching band, fire trucks, county businesses and organizations were represented in the parade. The Grand Marshals were former and present members of the military. (Tereasa Nims/Daily News)
As the restrictions brought about by the pandemic are slowly letting up, concerts, theaters, movies, and festivals have started back up. We put together a list of day trips of indoor and outdoor activities in Michigan. They include walking, sightseeing, hiking, biking, running, and many more. Michigan is one of...
SPRINGDALE TWP. — A Grand Rapids man was arrested after a traffic stop revealed he had been carrying a loaded and concealed weapon on Monday. According to a Michigan State Police news release issued on Tuesday morning, Cadillac post troopers stopped a motorcycle for speeding on Cadillac Highway near Timberline in Springdale Township at about 7 p.m. on Monday.
BEAR LAKE — With the Manistee National Forest Festival in the rear view mirror, Manistee County residents can set their sights on the upcoming action of Bear Lake Days. The festivities kick off Wednesday with a pre-party at Rosie's Place, located at 9567 Chippewa Highway in Bear Lake. There will be karaoke from 6-10 p.m.
BIG RAPIDS — Officers with the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety responded to the following calls. All calls may not be reported. All suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. • A case of harassment was reported in the 1100 block of Fuller...
