Cardi B is eager to get Lil’ Kim on her next album, but she’s also having some trouble deciding which song to work on with her. In an extensive interview with Nessa for Hot 97, the “Hot Shit” rapper revealed she’s got a few track in mind for a possible Lil’ Kim collaboration in the near future. After addressing her decision to push back the follow-up to Invasion of Privacy, she revealed she wants to make sure that it’s a big moment not just for her, but for Kim, too.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO