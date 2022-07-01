ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Disneyland Reveals Details About ‘The Princess and the Frog' Attraction

By Alysia Gray Painter
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Tiana's Bayou Adventure" The attraction will open in "late 2024" at both Disneyland park and the Magic Kingdom in Florida. The adventure will feature Princess Tiana, Naveen, and Louis preparing for a Mardi Gras party. When Disneyland Resort announced just over two years ago that a new attraction inspired...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Walt Disney
