Today we’re reporting a total of 1,168 additional positive COVID-19 cases
Today we’re reporting a total of 1,168 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 814 additional recoveries for June 25-July 1. Today’s report includes 1,130 current cases and 38 older cases newly reported to the health district.
Sadly, we report one additional death today:
- A male, age range 71-80, passed away June 11. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.
To date, 716,271 tests have been administered in Galveston County.
Galveston County’s COVID-19 community level is HIGH. Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:
- Wear a mask indoors in public.
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
- Get tested if you have symptoms.
- Talk to your doctor about additional precautions if you are at a high risk for severe illness.
For more information, visit gchd.org/coronavirus.
Comments / 1