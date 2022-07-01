ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Area Entertainer

Today we’re reporting a total of 1,168 additional positive COVID-19 cases

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wzr5d_0gSFVz4K00
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

Today we’re reporting a total of 1,168 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 814 additional recoveries for June 25-July 1. Today’s report includes 1,130 current cases and 38 older cases newly reported to the health district.

Sadly, we report one additional death today:

  • A male, age range 71-80, passed away June 11. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

To date, 716,271 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

Galveston County’s COVID-19 community level is HIGH. Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:

  • Wear a mask indoors in public.
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Get tested if you have symptoms.
  • Talk to your doctor about additional precautions if you are at a high risk for severe illness.

For more information, visit gchd.org/coronavirus.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Public Health
News Channel 25

Homeless in Houston: How the city has reduced homelessness by 63%

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Away from the sun, under overpasses, life goes on for many of the nearly 80 people who live at a homeless encampment near downtown Houston, Texas. Most of the people are waiting for something with four walls, something a little more permanent. “We’ve been approved...
HOUSTON, TX
KIII TV3

Why should you mow your lawn in different directions each time?

HOUSTON — Why should you mow your lawn in different directions each time?. The direction you cut your lawn may seem like a nit-picky detail only for those people who obsess over lawn care. But according to the experts, which direction your roll that mower can make or break...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

ICE Houston removes unlawfully present Salvadoran fugitive wanted for extortion

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office removed an unlawfully present foreign fugitive Friday wanted for extortion in El Salvador. Juan Carlos Saravia Climaco, a 35-year-old unlawfully present Salvadoran national, was flown from Alexandria, Louisiana, to the Monseñor Óscar Arnulfo Romero International...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Inflation is making homelessness worse

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The sheriffs arrived at 6 a.m. in early June to tell Josanne English what she already knew: She was being evicted. She'd lost her job as a project manager near Sacramento in April, then fallen behind on rent as...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Texas-sized turnout at Houston's Fourth of July celebration

HOUSTON — It was a Texas-sized turnout with a space city twist for Shell's Freedom Over Texas signature Fourth of July celebration. "It' looks bigger than before," said Rommel Carino. "And it's better and more organized than before." Thousands filled Eleanor Tinsley Park for the first in-person annual event...
HOUSTON, TX
springhappenings.com

Spring FD Battling Fireworks Related Grass Fire in Spring Landing Subdivision

The Spring Fire Department is battling a grass fire in the Spring Landing subdivision. The incident is happening in the 20500 block of Spring Bluff Lane. It is reported that a field behind the neighborhood is on fire and is threatening several backyard fences. The fire was reportedly started by fireworks.
SPRING, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy