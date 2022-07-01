ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Hip-hop star Nipsey Hussle lifted up neighborhood he was gunned down in, lawyer says

By ANDREW DALTON
 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nipsey Hussle was a hip-hop star who sought to raise up his neighborhood with him until a friend from the same streets gunned him down, a prosecutor said in his closing argument Thursday. "This man was different," Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney John...

TheDailyBeast

Film Producer Charged With Murder of L.A. Model, Architect

Formal charges have been filed against men suspected of involvement in the deaths of a model and her architect friend, who were dumped at separate hospitals after a Los Angeles warehouse party last year, according to the Los Angeles Times. David Pearce, a producer arrested in December on suspicion of manslaughter, has been charged with murdering Christy Giles and Hilda Cabrales Arzola. Brandt Osborn, an actor, has been charged with acting as an accessory to the pair’s murders. A third man initially arrested along with Pearce and Osborn, Michael Ansbach, has not been charged. The formal filing of charges by prosecutors comes after the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office sent the case back to detectives for further investigation, according to the Times. Pearce’s lawyer declined to comment on the charges beyond telling the newspaper that his client “adamantly and strongly denies any connection to these women’s unfortunate deaths.” On Saturday, someone in charge of Giles’ defunct Instagram account shared a screenshot of the Times’ article to her Story with the caption: “Finally! Justice is coming.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Crenshaw celebrates Nipsey as his accused killer stands trial

Nipsey Hussle, known as "Neighborhood Nip," dedicated his life to building the streets of Crenshaw in South Los Angeles where he grew up. It is on those streets where the rapper, whose full name is Ermias Asghedom, was killed on March 31, 2019. Eric Holder Jr., an acquaintance of Hussle...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton Records THREE Murders on 4th of July

COMPTON – A man was fatally shot Monday in Compton and sheriff’s detectives were searching for his killer. This was the third murder recorded in the city on July 4. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 800 block of El Segundo Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Chen.
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Wild street takeover ends in fatal shooting in South L.A.

Police responding to a wild street takeover in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles discovered one person had been fatally shot Monday morning. Around 200 people gathered to watch the takeover, which was reported about 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hoover Street and West Century Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Captain Brent […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot In Compton, Killer On The Loose

A man was fatally shot Monday in Compton and sheriff’s detectives were searching for his killer. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 800 block of El Segundo Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Chen. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he...
COMPTON, CA
FOX26

Man killed in illegal fireworks explosion near Los Angeles

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (AP) — A 42-year-old man was killed when a powerful firework exploded in his hand during a Fourth of July celebration in a Southern California neighborhood, officials said Tuesday. Paramedics responding around 6:30 p.m. Monday found the victim with severe injuries at a home in Montebello, said...
MONTEBELLO, CA
foxla.com

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Angry customer attacks taco vendor in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES - An angry customer attacks a street food vendor and the brazen violence was all caught on camera. The woman is seen tossing the food at South Tacos to the ground, flipping the trays of food. Then she takes her anger out on a female employee, apparently assaulting her. Its unclear what prompted the attack.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nipsey Hussle
nypressnews.com

Woman attacks taco vendor in South Los Angeles

Street vendors are an iconic part of the Los Angeles food scene but many are growing more and more concerned as they become targets for smash-and-grab robberies. Cameras caught a recent attack where a woman dumped out tins full of food and poured out barrels of horchata at the “South Tacos Stand” before attacking vendor Bertha Zuniga on the corner of Slauson and Normandie Avenues Saturday night. Before leaving, the woman spit on everything she had not already trashed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man shot by LAPD in South LA, hospitalized in 'grave condition'

LOS ANGELES - One man was transported to the hospital in grave condition after being shot by police in South Los Angeles Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A call came in shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday near E. 37th Street and Maple Avenue in South LA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

DA Gascón: El Monte PD shootings “politicized” from the start

Embattled LA County District Attorney George Gascón says his office tried to contact the families of two slain El Monte Police officers shortly after the shootings but that his office was "walled off" from talking with them. "The family is in pain, and I understand the narrative they have...
EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

Street takeover turned shooting leaves one dead in South LA

One person was dead after a street takeover in South Los Angeles turned into a fatal shooting late Sunday evening.After receiving reports of a takeover near the intersection of W. Century Boulevard and S. Hoover Street, Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the area at around 12:45 a.m.Upon arrival, they were informed by several witnesses that a shooting had occurred in the area and that at least one person was wounded. As soon as officers found the victim, a man in his early 20s, they called for an ambulance and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAPD Shoots, Kills Armed Man in South LA

LOS ANGELES – The investigation continued Sunday into the shooting of a man by Los Angeles Police Department officers who claimed he was armed with a gun when they spotted him while patrolling the Historic South- Central area. The shooting occurred about 9:40 p.m. Saturday at 36th Place and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Another Shooting Reported Near Baldwin Crenshaw Mall

LOS ANGELES – A man was critically wounded during an argument in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 9:10 p.m. Sunday on the 4200 block of Santo Tomas Drive., according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

DA Wraps Up Case in Killing of Rapper Nipsey Hussle

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The prosecution wrapped up its case Wednesday against the man charged with murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle outside his South Los Angeles clothing store, after a one-day delay caused when the defendant was apparently attacked in a jail holding cell. Eric Ronald Holder Jr.’s trial was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
