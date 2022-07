DES MOINES, Iowa — Fireworks can be fun, but Des Moines police say there are rules in place so they don't turn dangerous. "If it goes bang, you can't set it off in your neighborhood," said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. "Commercial grade fireworks are set up by professionals who are licensed. There's no private consumers allowed to shoot fireworks in the city of Des Moines."

