Mountain Rides program gets route through Southern WV

CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – The West Virginia Mountain Rides Program was given a new route through Southern WV this week.

Governor Justice held a ceremony yesterday, June 30, 2022. During the ceremony he debuted the ‘Capitol Circle’: a scenic new route that goes from Charleston to several Southern portions of the state. The route follows Route 60 East into the southern portions of the state, through several towns that are rich in culture like Charleston, Fayetteville, Beckley, Pineville, and Logan.

Travelers will also witness West Virginia’s mountainous terrain and natural beauty in places like Hawks Nest State Park, along with iconic landmarks like the New River Gorge Bridge.

Capitol Circle is the second route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program following the Seneca Skyway, debuted in May . The program is a collaborative partnership between the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the West Virginia Department of Tourism to designate and promote the Mountain State’s most scenic country roads.

You can plan your trip on the Capitol Circle right here today!

Governor Jim Justice spoke about his time in office at the announcement ceremony, reminiscing about the roads in West Virginia and their condition before his time in office.

“This is a great day and a wonderful announcement. I absolutely want to welcome people from all over America to enjoy a fantastic ride on our newest West Virginia scenic drive: Capitol Circle.” “If you think back before I walked in the door as your Governor, our roads were falling apart. In my first State of the State address, I said we were going to get them fixed. But I don’t know if I ever dreamed that this day would be possible – a day where our roads are so improved that we can actually use them to promote tourism to bring more people to our great state. It’s so good, it’s unbelievable,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s a success story that I’m incredibly proud of. We used to be the blunt end of bad jokes. We’ve always known how good we really are in West Virginia, but the outside world didn’t know. But now, every day, we are proving to the outside world that we really are the diamond in the rough.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

Gov. Justice was joined for today’s ceremony by Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby and West Virginia Department of Transportation Spokesperson Randy Damron.

“We’ve had a tremendously positive response to these new routes and are thrilled to be unveiling yet another one today. The Capitol Circle route is rich in culture and history, and even includes a few waterfalls – it’s perfect for a great Almost Heaven summer road trip. My sincere thanks go out to Governor Justice, who championed this effort from the very beginning, and to all the folks at the Division of Highways who have been working to ensure that our roads are in tip-top shape.” Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby

“This Mountain Rides program is a big deal for West Virginia. Of course, Governor Justice made it all possible through his Roads To Prosperity program. Under his leadership, we’ve been able to upgrade our road system to the point where we can now use our roads to attract motorcycle or sports car enthusiasts to drive along our incredible, winding roads, with great vistas. Our teams with the Division of Highways have been working on these roads with a magnifying glass to make sure they’re in top condition: no potholes, good striping, guardrails in place, and no gravel.” West Virginia Department of Transportation Spokesperson Randy Damron

Capitol Circle is the second of four official routes of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program to be released throughout the summer and into fall. The fall season will see some routes introduced just in time for leaf peeping season.

During the event, the Governor and WVDOT officials also recognized yesterday – June 30, 2022 – as National Corvette Day. Several members of the Kanawha Valley Corvette Club were in attendance for the announcement which concluded with a ribbon-cutting, before Kanawha Valley Corvette Club members and motorcyclists drove off as the first official riders on the new Capitol Circle.

