ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Guardian view on Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah: praise be

By Editorial
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xizRG_0gSFUvZd00
‘Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah has had 112 recorded covers, from Bob Dylan to Bono.’

Many films have used songs as titles, but the release of a documentary dedicated to a single one – Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah – is a rarity, raising the question of why some music takes on a life of its own. Part of the reason, in this age of endless recycling, is the number of times a track is covered, or sampled, by later artists. In a recent chart, Hallelujah took 48th place, with 112 recorded covers, from Bob Dylan to Bono. When the actor Rita Tushingham chose it as one of her castaway tracks on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, it wasn’t Cohen’s 1984 original that she nominated but Jeff Buckley’s version, released in 1994 – itself inspired by John Cale’s reinterpretation. Other fans will recognise the latter from the movie Shrek. At this point in its afterlife it’s quite possible to know the song without having any idea who wrote it.

Hallelujah is an anthem – a musical form that originated as a call-and-response type of liturgical music, and became a vehicle for the inspiration of congregations. Part of its power lies in its sense of reverence – of worship – even though the object of that worship is not a god at all but its own mischievous creativity in the face of the human condition.

You only have to think of My Way – another song that inspired its own biopic – to realise that the modern secular anthem is no stranger to lesser gods, in this case the solipsistic mid-20th-century idolisation of personal destiny. It became the shout-out of choice for the end of long, drunken evenings, or of people’s lives. Last year, it was the closing number at the funeral of Covid-era hero Captain Sir Tom Moore. Frank Sinatra, who popularised it, came to regard it as something trite and unsavoury that had stuck to the bottom of his shoe. Cohen also hated it, except in a cover version by Sid Vicious which he felt exploded “the certainty, the self-congratulation”.

However, the stickiness that Sinatra so detested is the key to a musical form that has often also served an agent of conscience: Nina Simone reframed Kurt Weill’s Pirate Jenny in the early 1960s as a cry for vengeance in America’s southern states. Sheryl Crow wrote one of the great anthems for peace, Redemption Day, after visiting war-torn Bosnia in 1995, and it was picked up by Johnny Cash after the outbreak of the Iraq war. Crow later released a version in which she duetted with Cash years after his death.

Whether aiming high or low, the key to an anthem is a simple and often repeated chorus, which makes it easy to remember and sing along to. It helps to have a big dollop of sentimentalism, as did Rodgers and Hammerstein’s football anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone, which made its unlikely way from the 1940s musical Carousel to the Liverpool Kop after manager Bill Shankly picked a cover version by Gerry and the Pacemakers as his eighth Desert Island Disc on the eve of the 1965 FA Cup final. It recently deposed My Way as the UK’s funeral anthem of choice. Like so many anthems, it has become part of the culture, an outlet for big communal emotions that might otherwise be inexpressible. Great anthems might not always be admirable but they are necessary.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘More than a song’: the enduring power of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah

“I can’t think of another song with a trajectory of anything like what happened with Hallelujah,” said the author Alan Light of Leonard Cohen’s ubiquitous magnum opus. “When you think of universal global anthems like Imagine or Bridge Over Troubled Water, they were immediate hits. But Hallelujah was first rejected by the record company, and then completely ignored when it came out.”
MUSIC
The Guardian

Wiegman tasked with handling storm clouds of expectation over England

The last time England met Austria they found themselves in the eye of a storm and eight months on there is a certain sense of deja vu. Admittedly the weather forecast for Manchester on Wednesday night promises somewhat balmier conditions than last November when Sarina Wiegman’s players seemed in danger of being blown over as Storm Arwen struck Sunderland, but they are back in the midst of a whirlwind.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Paul McCartney didn’t play on one Beatles song because he’d had a fight with John, Paul and George

Paul McCartney didn’t only write many of The Beatles’ greatest songs, but he played bass on them too.However, there was one song he passed up the opportunity to play on – not because he didn’t like it, but due to a fight he’d had with some of his bandmates.Reminiscing on the time the band recorded Revolver track “She Said, She Said”, McCartney, who turns 80 today (18 June), told Many Years from Now: “I’m not sure, but I think it was one of the only Beatle records I never played on.”He continued: “I think we’d had a barney or...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Buckley
Person
John Cale
Person
Sid Vicious
Person
Bono
Person
Kurt Weill
Person
Sheryl Crow
Person
Leonard Cohen
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Nina Simone
Person
Bill Shankly
The Independent

Elvis’s ‘Hound Dog’ wasn’t stolen from Big Mama Thornton, says the song’s co-writer Mike Stoller

“Hound Dog” co-writer Mike Stoller has refuted claims that Elvis Presley’s version of the classic rock’n’roll song was stolen from Big Mama Thornton. In an interview with Brain Hiatt for Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Stoller, 89, told the complicated story of “Hound Dog” and suggested that Presley’s version was actually inspired by another group’s rendition of the song.“Hound Dog”, was originally written by Stoller and his writing partner Jerry Leiber (who died in 2011). It was recorded by Big Mama Thornton in 1952 and released by Presley four years later.Although Presley knew about Thornton’s version, his rendition of “Hound...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The 8 Best George Harrison Songs— From The Beatles to Solo Career

Let me in here, I know I’ve been here/ Let me into your heart, George Harrison sings on “I’d Have You Anytime.” Despite singing to a rather ambiguous you, we’d like to think that the late Beatle was singing to our hearts—his fans—as a plea for individual recognition and release post-band breakup. And it worked. Harrison’s solo career was one composed of timeless hits that continue to inspire artists today.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Alanis Morissette Pays Homage to Former Bandmate Taylor Hawkins in London

Click here to read the full article. Alanis Morissette paid homage to her former bandmate, the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, during her performance at the O2 Arena in London last night, June 28. The singer is on tour for the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill (which had been rescheduled due to Covid concerns). Hawkins had joined her live band for that album’s tour in 1995 and he continued to perform with her until 1997 when he joined Foo Fighters. Last night, during her performance of “Ironic,” images of Hawkins were featured on the screen on stage behind her, which...
MUSIC
The Guardian

‘Surrounded by Black queer people dancing and kissing, I felt 100% myself’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

I went to Black Pride in 2017 on a whim. It was the morning after a very messy London Pride and I was trying to ignore flashbacks of the previous night’s behaviour. (Tequila shots had facilitated some very, very public displays of affection.) I’d only had a few hours sleep when my alarm shook me awake, but I had arranged to meet my friend Adam, and I was getting a nasty reputation for always bailing on him so I knew, impending hangover or not, I had to go. I dragged myself out of bed and hopped around my room trying to locate the essentials such as my phone and dignity.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodgers And Hammerstein#Gerry And The Pacemakers#Desert Island Discs#Radio 4
Ultimate Classic Rock

Keith Richards Hated Rolling Stones’ ‘Satisfaction’ at First

Mick Jagger said Keith Richards was not a fan of the Rolling Stones classic "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" when they first penned the chart-topping tune. Released in 1965, "Satisfaction" became the band's first U.S. No. 1 hit and has become regarded as a rock standard, particularly because of Richards' driving riff. But after the band recorded the song, Richards disagreed with manager and producer Andrew Loog Oldham's assessment of its potential.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Daily Mail

Paul McCartney turns 80! Yoko Ono, Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood lead the birthday tributes as the Beatles legend reaches milestone year

Sir Paul McCartney was greeted with a plethora of well wishes on Saturday as a host of celebrities wished him a happy 80th birthday. The Beatles legend will no doubt have certainly felt the love as family members and showbiz pals took to social media as they marked his milestone year with heartfelt messages and throwback videos and snaps.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Tips to address caring for family on your CV

Brought to you by TopCV in association with Guardian Jobs. A caregiving break need not have a negative impact on your CV. There is the assumption that careers are straightforward and that we should progress from role to role with an upward trajectory. But career paths are rarely linear. Twists, turns, and pauses are common. As a result, recruiters are familiar with candidates that have experienced a career break and often recognise that a hiatus from the working world does not necessarily detract from someone's employability.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
guitar.com

Paolo Nutini – Last Night in the Bittersweet review: Pop music at its finest

The eight years since the release of Scottish singer-songwriter Nutini’s third album Caustic Love feels like decades, and so it’s appropriate that things feel very different from the outset of this much-anticipated new record. Opener Afterneath swirls into earshot with the ominous and slow creep of strings followed by the cries of the man himself – it’s a real surprise to listeners more accustomed to the jaunty folk of previous releases that made his name.
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

342K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy