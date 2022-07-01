ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Can Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks earn himself a Pro Bowl nod this season?

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DpQHr_0gSFUM7Y00

The Seahawks have undergone a number of changes over the last year, including parting ways with super-star linebacker Bobby Wagner, who leaves big shoes to fill in Seattle. The man tagged to do just that is linebacker Jordyn Brooks as he enters his third season in the NFL.

Around the NFL writer Nick Shook even believes Brooks could earn himself a first-time Pro Bowl nod this year for his efforts.

“With the current state of Seattle’s quarterback position following the departure of Russell Wilson, I expect the Seahawks’ defense to be on the field more often in 2022… Brooks has been anointed as the defensive-leader replacement for Bobby Wagner, so he should get plenty of opportunities to prove his worth this season. Brooks seemed like he was always in position to make a timely play last season, and I believe his trajectory puts him on a path toward a Pro Bowl berth. That might come in 2022.”

Seattle has high expectations for Brooks, who was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Texas Tech. Wagner will undoubtedly be keeping an eye on his replacement when the Seahawks face the Rams this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 schools it could make sense for the Big Ten to add

Last week on Thursday, it didn’t even take a day before rumors became hard fact, as the early afternoon saw rumblings of the Big Ten adding USC and UCLA, with an announcement made that said move was official come evening time. It sent shockwaves through the college football landscape, less than a year after Texas and Oklahoma opted to move to the SEC from the Big 12, which then led to the Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 to form a loose ‘alliance.’
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Conference realignment rumors: Phil Knight wants Oregon in the Big Ten

The Big Ten has planted its banner on the west coast with the upcoming additions of USC and UCLA beginning in 2024, but the college football world is waiting to find out if there will be more expansion moves made by the Big Ten. Among the schools evaluating its future in the face of seismic shifts on the tectonic plates of college football’s map is Oregon, with the support of one of the most famous alums in school history reportedly taking part in guiding the Ducks in the big decision-making.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

REPORT: Big Ten's wish list for conference expansion includes ND, Oregon, Stanford, UNC

The Big Ten reportedly has its sights set on four additional teams for expansion — two from the Pac-12, Notre Dame and a surprising team from the ACC. Jeff Ermann of 247Sports tweeted on Monday that the Big Ten is still looking to add to the league, with four particular teams on its wish list: Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford and North Carolina. This, of course, was considered the league’s wish list and doesn’t guarantee it will make a move for those programs. At least it shows what the Big Ten is thinking for expansion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 things the Steelers still need to do before the start of the season

In just three weeks, training camp will begin for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s been an unprecedented offseason for the Steelers as they’ve worked hard to rebuild the roster after the retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The team has even re-tooled the front office in significant ways. But here are the three things left on the to-do list before the start of the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking every offense the Saints will face in 2022

It’s a tough slate. The New Orleans Saints are set to play against 7 of the top 9 offenses in passer rating this season, though at least one of those opponents (the Russell Wilson-less Seattle Seahawks) is obviously taking a step back from last year. They’ll also square off with 6 of the top 11 rushing attacks, again including Seattle. But as effective as those teams may have been at moving the ball, they struggled to put up points: only 3 teams ranked inside the top 10 last year in points scored. There will be opportunities for New Orleans to take the lead, especially if the defense their entire offseason has been built around maintaining can meet expectations. Let’s break down each 2022 opponent:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#Rams#American Football#Texas Tech
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks QB Drew Lock stays classy after getting ripped by U.S. Open on Twitter

Seahawks Twitter was in the news over the holiday weekend for doing what it does best: embarassing decent, normal Seahawks fans all over the world. Responding to a tweet by the U.S. Open, one fan attempted to roast tennis by claiming it’s not a real sport, only to get dunked on by a Twitter intern who suggested he won’t enjoy watching Drew Lock play this year.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints' roster ranked 11th best ahead of 2022 by Pro Football Focus

After a very eventful offseason, many fans are curious where things are headed with their team’s roster. For the New Orleans Saints, while there are some questions left to answer and some training camp battles to watch, the roster is mostly filled out. A roster that Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus ranked just outside the top-10 in the NFL ahead of training camp.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Sports
Texas Tech University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers called 'a terrible place' for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

With his team dishing out a king’s ransom of draft picks and the highest guaranteed contract in league history to woo over Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield doesn’t seem to have too much of a choice when it comes to his immediate playing future. But if he does, he might not want to put it in the hands of the Carolina Panthers—at least according to The Athletic‘s Mike Sando.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' Derrick Henry calls Hassan Haskins 'a beast'

One of the more surprising picks the Tennessee Titans made during the 2022 NFL draft was the fourth-round selection of Michigan running back Hassan Haskins. Now, that’s not to say we didn’t think the Titans could take a running back at all, just not that early and not before what we perceived were bigger needs, like tight end, which Tennessee would later address.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF: Jags should be watching LSU WR Kayshon Boutte heading into 2022 college season

The Jacksonville Jaguars spent the most guaranteed money in NFL free-agency history, but despite that, fans knew they wouldn’t be able to address all of their needs at once. One decision they made that has been heavily debated was addressing the need at receiver by paying Christian Kirk a four-year deal worth $72 million, as many in the football community aren’t sure he’s a No. 1 receiver.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy