As of December 31st 2019, Murphy's book store at 2852 Wilmington Pike closed. You can read about their closing on Murphy's book stores website page in a blog titled: On closing a bookstore and Murphy's is closing at the end of 2019.Don't be sad... They have moved to a online presence and the sister store is doing very well. That's today's visit, a hidden gem of Dayton Ohio. When I first started visiting Dollar Book Swap it wasn't very busy and it wasn't as stylish as it is today. I think it was my second visit when me and my son were almost locked in the store; they didn't know anyone was in there (lol, true story).

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO