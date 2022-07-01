ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park assault suspect arrested in Missouri

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
 4 days ago

HIGHLAND PARK - A 23-year-old man believed to be living in the borough who was sought in connection with an early morning assault of a woman on Raritan Avenue last month has been arrested in the Midwest.

Theodomiro Casamiro was arrested June 28 without incident in Liberty, Missouri by the Liberty Police Department and Kansas City Missouri Police Department, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Highland ParkPolice Chief Richard Abrams announced.

Casamiro has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of kidnapping, both second degree crimes. He is being held at the Clay County Detention Center, Liberty, Missouri pending extradition, the prosecutor's office said.

Around 4 a.m. June 5, 2022 the Highland Park Police Department responded to a 911 call in the area of 130 Raritan Ave. An initial investigation by Highland Park police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office revealed a woman was approached and physically attacked while walking along Raritan Avenue by an unknown male.

Local news: Plainfield man indicted in alleged violent sexual assaults in Union County

Last month the prosecutor's office released a photo of the alleged suspect in hopes of identifying him.

An investigation by Highland Park Detective Sean McGraw and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Greg MacDonald, assisted by the Edison Police Department, led to Casamiro being identified as the alleged assailant. Casamiro was employed in Edison and believed to be living in Highland Park, according to the prosecutor's office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Highland Park Detective Sean McGraw at 732-572-3800 or Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Greg MacDonald at 732-745-3600.

srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Highland Park assault suspect arrested in Missouri

