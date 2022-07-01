ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

Two arrested after alleged robbery, U-Haul chase

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEROKEE COUNTY – Two men accused of robbing a fireworks stand in Cherokee County Tuesday night were arrested after allegedly leading authorities on a car chase from Rusk to Houston County. According to our news partner...

NBC Miami

Man Charged After Throwing Hot Dog at Central Florida Police Officer

Police arrested and charged a man for allegedly throwing a hot dog at a police officer near Tampa who was warning him that he was violating an ordinance. NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place Saturday in Pinellas County, when officers attempted to stop 47-year-old Jason Stoll from selling hot dogs after his midnight street closure permit ended.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Man struck by boat propeller near Egmont Key

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 46-year-old man was struck by a boat propeller near Egmont Key in Hillsborough County Monday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. FWC was called to assist with the boating accident which took place around 2 p.m. Authorities said the man was...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Documents: Man admitted involvement in smuggling incident to informant

TYLER – A Palestine man arrested for conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death admitted his involvement to a confidential informant, according to court documents. According to our news partner KETK, Christian Martinez, 28, was arrested June 29 in connection to the tractor trailer smuggling incident in San Antonio that resulted in 53 fatalities, and it was revealed soon after the incident that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tyler had an active investigation into Martinez. Through HSI Tyler and Palestine Police, an informant was identified, who told investigators that “Martinez said the driver was unaware the air conditioning unit stopped working and was the reason why the individuals died,” the criminal complaint said. Martinez’s preliminary and detention hearing is set for July 18 in San Antonio.
TYLER, TX
Public Safety
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lakeland man collides with WWII statue

A Lakeland man is in critical condition after he hit a curb, street sign and World War II memorial statue in Starke on Saturday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 39-year-old Lakeland man driving a sedan northbound on US 301 at South Walnut Street around 10:45 p.m. failed to stay in his lane where he collided with a curb, a street sign and a World War II memorial statue.
LAKELAND, FL

