Arlington, TX

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

By Matthew Postins
 4 days ago

The Aggies will be playing their SEC opener against the Razorbacks this season

The Texas A&M Aggies will open their SEC slate in Week 4 when they face Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 24.

By this point, the Aggies will have had the chance to tune up with three straight home games against Sam Houston, Appalachian State and Miami (FL).

The Aggies and Razorbacks met last season, with Arkansas taking the victory, 20-10, handing Texas A&M its first loss of the season.

Arkansas is coming off its best season since 2011 when the Razorbacks won 11 games and reached the Cotton Bowl. Arkansas went 9-4 last season under coach Sam Pittman, and while the Razorbacks were .500 in SEC play, they won the Outback Bowl, defeating Penn State, 24-10.

The Aggies, who went 8-4 last season, will not only be looking to erase last season’s frustrating 8-4 finish but will also be out to erase the sour taste of last season’s loss to the Razorbacks.

Now, the staff at AllAggies.com presents their game picks for the matchup against Miami

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor and Publisher

The Aggies were embarrassed in Arlington against Arkansas last season and will look to repay that debt in 2022. However, this Arkansas team will not be a pushover by any means. I expect a tough battle between the two to come down to the wire. Unfortunately for the Aggies, I think their lack of continuity at quarterback, combined with questions at the skill positions will lead to their first loss of the season.

Arkansas 27, Texas A&M 23

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

Texas A&M is coming for vengeance this year after last season. Arkansas led toward a two-game skid and eventual exit from the Top 25 poll. Prior to the loss, A&M won nine straight, including seven in Arlington.

Quarterback play decides this for Texas A&M. By this point, Max Johnson should be the starter after his success this spring. Since 2014, five of the nine matchups have ended in a one-score difference.

Some traditions never die. This is one of them.

Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 28

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

The Razorbacks were good back in 2021, but they weren't better than the Aggies. That's what makes that loss at AT&T Stadium last year so frustrating. Because of that, Jimbo & Co. will take the field in 2022 with a chip on their collective shoulders. This one could get ugly quickly for the Razorbacks.

Texas A&M 36, Arkansas 17

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

Last year the Texas A&M Aggies opened conference play with a 20-10 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Once again this season they find themselves opening conference play against Arkansas, as the Aggies look to start their march to competing for an SEC title on the right foot. While the Aggies should ultimately pull this one out when the final whistle blows, it will be a slugfest of a game that Arkansas keeps close until the very end.

Texas A&M 24 Arkansas 21

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

Last year’s game was tough for Texas A&M, but we should also remember that the Aggies were still working in a new quarterback in Zach Calzada (who is now at Auburn). The Aggies may be breaking in a new quarterback again, depending upon how that competition goes in the fall. The Aggies look more talented on defense, and that should make the difference.

Texas A&M 27, Arkansas 23

