England's Young Lions are European champions! Man City's Callum Doyle and Aston Villa pair Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Ramsey are the heroes as Ian Foster's U19s come from behind to beat Israel in extra-time and match 2017 triumph

England became U19 Euros champions for the second time by producing another impressive comeback to beat Israel 3-1 in the 2022 final on Friday — and Three Lions regulars Jack Grealish and Harry Kane led the congratulations as Ian Foster's side celebrated.

On a tense night in Trnava, the first team to represent Israel in any UEFA club competition final found their rhythm and dominated the first half of the contest.

Roy Revivo fired a shot over the crossbar and Tai Abed saw Alex Scott head his close-range strike behind as Israel's intricate passing repeatedly created chances inside the England penalty area.

England savour becoming U19 Euros champions with an extra-time win over Israel in Slovakia

Callum Doyle (right) shares his joy after sending England on their way to a dramatic late victory

England conceded in open play for the first time at the finals when Oscar Gloch hit the opener

Oscar Gloch punished the Young Lions, spinning expertly inside the penalty area and lifting a clinical finish beyond Matthew Cox to deservedly put Israel ahead after 40 minutes.

Tottenham forward Dane Scarlett had England's only shot on target of the half, turning smartly before seeing his effort saved by Tomer Tzarfati after the goalkeeper had spilled a routine cross from the left.

Foster's youngsters seemed set to miss out with a whimper on the evidence of the first half, but they were transformed after the break.

Carney Chukwuemeka (right) is euphoric after nudging the second, having earlier hit a post

Aaron Ramsey points the way to the trophy after scoring England's third in the dying minutes

England had to win it the hard way, having also fallen a goal behind to Italy in the semi-finals

Manchester City defender Callum Doyle showed a cool head to slot in from close range seven minutes after the restart, and Carney Chukwuemeka sent a shot against a post in the first of two attempts by the Aston Villa midfielder in quick succession as the 2017 champions had by far the better of the chances.

Chukwuemeka converted one of them in extra time, nudging an inviting cross from Chelsea's Harvey Vale across the line after the delivery deceived Tzarfati in the 108th minute.

Doyle was the hero as Israel pressed for an equaliser, heading Gloch's shot off the line with seven minutes remaining. Substitute Liam Delap then rampaged down the left, clambered to his feet following a challenge and saw his shot parried into the path of Aaron Ramsey, who lashed in England's third.

The Young Lions have secured two of the last four finals after the last two years were cancelled

Ian Foster's team scored 12 goals and let in two on their way to five wins out of five at the finals

Ex-Portsmouth and Coventry coach Foster (second from right) earned his second England title

City midfielder Grealish was thrilled for Chukwuemeka and Ramsey, who are prospects at his boyhood club.

Reacting minutes after the final whistle, Grealish wrote on Twitter: 'Get in there, boys. Massive well done to everyone involved.'

Two of Grealish's senior England teammates, Mason Mount and Aaron Ramsdale, were part of the youth side who won the tournament in 2017.

England captain Harry Kane also publicly admired the prodigies, telling them: 'Brilliant, lads. Enjoy the celebrations.'

Former Villa Academy Player of the Season Chukwuemeka made his first Premier League start against Brentford in August 2021.

The 18-year-old told England's official channels: 'You dream of times like this and for it to actually happen is just a dream come true — just to celebrate with the boys and enjoy it while it lasts.'

Foster's crop demonstrated their togetherness and spirit again, having fallen behind early on to Italy in the semi-finals, when they turned the match around with two goals in 25 second-half minutes.

The former Portsmouth coach has now won two trophies as part of the England set-up, adding the Euros to his U17 World Cup win five years ago.

England won all five of their matches this time, including a far less dramatic 1-0 victory over Israel during the group stage.

Sportsmail had live updates on the European Under-19 Championship final between England and Israel.

18:25

Repeat or revenge?

England beat Israel 1-0 in Group B through an early goal by Liam Delap. Here's how it happened.

Second-half goals from Alex Scott and Jarell Quansah saw England come from behind to book their place in the European Under-19 Championship final after beating Italy 2-1.