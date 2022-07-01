ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

England's Young Lions are European champions! Man City's Callum Doyle and Aston Villa pair Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Ramsey are the heroes as Ian Foster's U19s come from behind to beat Israel in extra-time and match 2017 triumph

By Ben Miller For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

England became U19 Euros champions for the second time by producing another impressive comeback to beat Israel 3-1 in the 2022 final on Friday — and Three Lions regulars Jack Grealish and Harry Kane led the congratulations as Ian Foster's side celebrated.

On a tense night in Trnava, the first team to represent Israel in any UEFA club competition final found their rhythm and dominated the first half of the contest.

Roy Revivo fired a shot over the crossbar and Tai Abed saw Alex Scott head his close-range strike behind as Israel's intricate passing repeatedly created chances inside the England penalty area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zgPal_0gSFSd0D00
England savour becoming U19 Euros champions with an extra-time win over Israel in Slovakia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Du064_0gSFSd0D00
Callum Doyle (right) shares his joy after sending England on their way to a dramatic late victory
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DbKx6_0gSFSd0D00
England conceded in open play for the first time at the finals when Oscar Gloch hit the opener

Oscar Gloch punished the Young Lions, spinning expertly inside the penalty area and lifting a clinical finish beyond Matthew Cox to deservedly put Israel ahead after 40 minutes.

Tottenham forward Dane Scarlett had England's only shot on target of the half, turning smartly before seeing his effort saved by Tomer Tzarfati after the goalkeeper had spilled a routine cross from the left.

Foster's youngsters seemed set to miss out with a whimper on the evidence of the first half, but they were transformed after the break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzUBi_0gSFSd0D00
Carney Chukwuemeka (right) is euphoric after nudging the second, having earlier hit a post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1HKO_0gSFSd0D00
Aaron Ramsey points the way to the trophy after scoring England's third in the dying minutes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CUJPI_0gSFSd0D00
England had to win it the hard way, having also fallen a goal behind to Italy in the semi-finals

Manchester City defender Callum Doyle showed a cool head to slot in from close range seven minutes after the restart, and Carney Chukwuemeka sent a shot against a post in the first of two attempts by the Aston Villa midfielder in quick succession as the 2017 champions had by far the better of the chances.

Chukwuemeka converted one of them in extra time, nudging an inviting cross from Chelsea's Harvey Vale across the line after the delivery deceived Tzarfati in the 108th minute.

Doyle was the hero as Israel pressed for an equaliser, heading Gloch's shot off the line with seven minutes remaining. Substitute Liam Delap then rampaged down the left, clambered to his feet following a challenge and saw his shot parried into the path of Aaron Ramsey, who lashed in England's third.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08b7OI_0gSFSd0D00
The Young Lions have secured two of the last four finals after the last two years were cancelled 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ciX1_0gSFSd0D00
Ian Foster's team scored 12 goals and let in two on their way to five wins out of five at the finals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UdzAl_0gSFSd0D00
Ex-Portsmouth and Coventry coach Foster (second from right) earned his second England title

City midfielder Grealish was thrilled for Chukwuemeka and Ramsey, who are prospects at his boyhood club.

Reacting minutes after the final whistle, Grealish wrote on Twitter: 'Get in there, boys. Massive well done to everyone involved.'

Two of Grealish's senior England teammates, Mason Mount and Aaron Ramsdale, were part of the youth side who won the tournament in 2017.

England captain Harry Kane also publicly admired the prodigies, telling them: 'Brilliant, lads. Enjoy the celebrations.'

Former Villa Academy Player of the Season Chukwuemeka made his first Premier League start against Brentford in August 2021.

The 18-year-old told England's official channels: 'You dream of times like this and for it to actually happen is just a dream come true — just to celebrate with the boys and enjoy it while it lasts.'

Foster's crop demonstrated their togetherness and spirit again, having fallen behind early on to Italy in the semi-finals, when they turned the match around with two goals in 25 second-half minutes.

The former Portsmouth coach has now won two trophies as part of the England set-up, adding the Euros to his U17 World Cup win five years ago.

England won all five of their matches this time, including a far less dramatic 1-0 victory over Israel during the group stage.

Sportsmail had live updates on the European Under-19 Championship final between England and Israel.

18:25

Repeat or revenge?

England beat Israel 1-0 in Group B through an early goal by Liam Delap. Here's how it happened.

Second-half goals from Alex Scott and Jarell Quansah saw England come from behind to book their place in the European Under-19 Championship final after beating Italy 2-1.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jorginho 'wants to stay at Chelsea despite interest from Juventus' as the Italian midfielder's agent reveals talks over his future 'will start in September' with just one year left on his contract

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has reportedly revealed that his 'priority' is to stay at Stamford Bridge. Jorginho has just one year left on his current contract and has been linked with a return to Serie A this summer, with Juventus among the sides interested in the Italian Euro 2020 winner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

British No 1 Cameron Norrie through to Wimbledon semi-final after coming from behind to beat David Goffin in five-set thriller... with 26-year-old to take on defending champion Novak Djokovic for a place in the final at SW19

This was Cam Norrie’s royal seal of approval moment, his BBC moment, the primetime rumble that will send him soaring into the public consciousness. Never will he be able to run and cycle around the streets near his Putney home in anonymity, not following his gutsy progress into the semi-finals of Wimbledon.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: Rob Key was right... it's been one hell of a ride watching England this summer! How could we have doubted his decision to appoint Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum?

What did Rob Key say when he appointed Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum to revive England’s Test cricket? Strap yourselves in and enjoy the ride?. Well, Rob, we are doing just that. This record-breaking victory over India, following three equally impressive wins over New Zealand, has been fabulous to watch.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic completes remarkable comeback from two sets down to beat 10th seed Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon quarter-final, as world No 1 moves a step closer to his FOURTH straight SW19 crown

Novak Djokovic pulled off a huge comeback to seal a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals with a fifth set victory over 10th seed Jannik Sinner. The world No 1 found himself two sets down to the Italian and staring down the barrel of a straight-sets defeat on Centre Court – but the Serb managed to up the intensity and pull a set back himself, winning the third set emphatically 6-3.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Cox
Person
Ian Foster
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Harry Kane
Daily Mail

Newcastle 'ready to break their transfer record to land Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby'... but 'could move for Anthony Gordon or Callum Hudson-Odoi if Germans refuse to budge on £60m fee'

Newcastle are reportedly ready to break their new transfer record to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby. The Magpies have taken a cautious approach to spending their new-found wealth since the Saudi takeover of the club. And they have been ‘frustrated’ by their £60million valuation of the winger, but they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wimbledon title favourite Ons Jabeur battles past Marie Bouzkova to reach the semi-finals as her bid to become the first Arab woman to lift the title remains on track... with her 'great friend' Tatjana Maria up next

Ons Jabeur declared that it will be 'difficult' to play a semi-final against one of her closest friends in tennis, as she remains on course to become the first African or Arab woman to lift the Wimbledon singles' title. The 27-year-old Tunisian's semi will see her go up against the...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Tottenham outcast Tanguy Ndombele insists he thinks 'it's possible to be happy' at the club despite falling out of favour under Antonio Conte, as he admits he wants to be 'happy' and to 'take pleasure' from his career

Tanguy Ndombele has admitted he may be happy to stay at Tottenham after returning from his loan spell at Lyon, despite falling out of favour. Until last week, the midfielder was the club's record signing, having arrived from the same Ligue 1 side in 2019, but he was rarely selected by boss Antonio Conte.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'To Manchester United fans, you are getting a very talented full-back': Former Red Devils star Robin van Persie leads praise for Tyrell Malacia after the Dutch defender completed £14.6m move from Feyenoord to kick off Erik ten Hag era

Manchester United's revolution finally got underway on Tuesday when the club confirmed its first summer signing with the £14.6million capture of Tyrell Malacia. The left-back has arrived from Feyenoord and marks the first transfer under new boss Erik Ten Hag who will be looking to guide the Red Devils back into the Champions League next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Israel#European#U19 Euros#The Young Lions#Tottenham
Daily Mail

Fulham agree loan deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon after discussions over permanent deal collapsed following the introduction of new FIFA rulings

Fulham have agreed to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon on loan. The 22-year-old winger is set to arrive in London today to finalise a deal to join Marco Silva's side for the season, with his first choice always being the Premier League newcomers. The two clubs had reportedly come...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England's roaring Lionesses are primed for their pressure cooker Euro 2022 opener against Austria, as captain Leah Williamson insists they 'intend to use' their sold-out crowds as they bid to lay down a marker

England manager Sarina Wiegman and captain Leah Williamson insisted they are ready for the pressure ahead of their opening game at the European Championship. The Lionesses take on Austria in front of a record, sold-out 74,000 crowd at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, with the hope that they can lay down a marker for the rest of the tournament.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two Tatjana Maria continues impressive Wimbledon run after fighting back from a set down to seal a quarter-final victory over fellow German Jule Niemeier

Mother-of-two Tatjana Maria continued her remarkable run at Wimbledon by securing a maiden semi-final appearance at the All England Club with victory over compatriot Jule Niemeier. The 34-year-old, who gave birth to youngest daughter Cecilia last April, fought back from a set down to win the all-German contest 4-6 6-2...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Southampton open talks with Rangers over £10m deal for Joe Aribo with the Saints hoping to beat Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest and Fulham to the Nigerian midfielder

Southampton are in talks with Rangers over a deal for midfielder Joe Aribo. MailOnline reported on Tuesday that Southampton were hoping to fend off competition from the likes of Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest and Fulham to land the 25-year-old. And optimism is growing that frontrunners Southampton will get...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

British tennis is fined $1m over their ban of Russian athletes, leaving Wimbledon chiefs fuming... as Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries insists the organisers should be 'PRAISED' for condemning the invasion of Ukraine

Wimbledon's row with the international tennis authorities over their ban on Russian players has escalated with the British game hit by an extraordinary series of fines totalling $1million. Sportsmail has learned that the WTA has secretly fined the Lawn Tennis Association and the All England Club £620,000 and £207,000 respectively...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Wout Weghorst joins Besiktas on loan just six months into long-term Burnley contract, but manager Vincent Kompany brings in Samuel Bastien to strengthen midfield

Burnley striker Wout Weghorst has joined Besiktas on loan. Weghorst signed a three-and-a-half-year Clarets contract in January, joining from Wolfsburg for a reported £12million fee. But the 29-year-old scored just twice in 20 appearances as Burnley were relegated from the Premier League. The Clarets have however moved to make...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Is Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea a minefield Todd Boehly must avoid... or could it actually work? Thomas Tuchel has struggled with big egos in the past, but the Blues need a striker and he could be the PERFECT quick fix

So Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of Manchester United, Todd Boehly is eyeing a a marquee signing that could kick-start his tenure as Chelsea owner and Thomas Tuchel needs to find a new striker for the Blues. Is Ronaldo the perfect fix? Romelu Lukaku's Stamford Bridge return was a disaster and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wolves willing to listen to offers for Morgan Gibbs-White as attacking midfielder stalls on new contract, with Everton and Nottingham Forest interested in £25m-rated midfielder

Wolves will demand a total package of about £25million to sell Morgan Gibbs-White this summer amid interest from Everton and Nottingham Forest. Gibbs-White has two years remaining on his contract at Molineux and though he has been offered a new one, he has yet to sign it. The 22-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea flop Charly Musonda bizarrely goes AWOL at new club Zulte Waregem as he 'mysteriously disappears for weeks' after earning a deal with the Belgian side... who admit to having 'no idea where he is'

Former Chelsea and Celtic midfielder Charly Musonda has mysteriously gone AWOL at new club Zulte Waregem, according to reports. The top flight Belgian side signed Musonda following his release from Stamford Bridge last month, calling an end to the 25-year-old's unsuccessful 10-year spell at Chelsea. The former bright prospect, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

DOMINIC KING: Nobody was more of a bridge between Everton and their fans than Duncan Ferguson... his exit is a moment of great sadness but leaves a huge opening for a new Goodison Park icon

This moment was always going to come. From the moment that Duncan Ferguson was overlooked to be Everton's permanent manager, having interviewed for the job in January, there was only one possible path for him to follow. Ferguson has been assistant to many men in the last decade, from Roberto...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

463K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy