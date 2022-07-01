ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Upcoming Microsoft Teams update could finally make chatting easier

Digital Trends
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has plans to bring several new features to its Teams app in the coming weeks, including a translation-focused update and a new pop-out feature for shared meeting content. The brand added these features to its Microsoft 365 Roadmap page, stating that they are on track for an August...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

GPD Win Max 2 is the handheld gaming laptop you’ve been waiting for

If Valve and Nintendo thought they were the only kids on the handheld gaming block, they’re in for a surprise. Shenzhen GPD just revealed the Win Max 2, a handheld gaming laptop packed with power. The keyword here is “laptop.” The GPD Win Max 2 is different from all...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Update Google Chrome now to protect yourself from an urgent security bug

Google posted a security update for its Chrome browser that fixes what’s known as a zero-day bug. The problem affects Chrome on Windows, Mac, and Android. The flaw can lead to arbitrary code execution, a serious security vulnerability, so it’s best to download and install the latest version immediately. Zero-day bugs mean that this is a known weakness and, in this case, Google said that the flaw is already being exploited by hackers.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Intel Raptor Lake-S specs leak, but one key detail is missing

New details about Intel’s upcoming 13th-generation Raptor Lake-S processors just emerged, giving us even more insight into the specifications and performance of these CPUs. The information was leaked as part of an Intel NAS Workshop presentation that took place in Shenzhen, China. At first glance, everything looks great, with...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

New Apple patent dreams of iPhones working just fine underwater

Apple is exploring methods that will improve the usability of iPhones when exposed to moisture-heavy scenarios, like being underwater or out in rainfall. The key objective is to somehow enhance the display’s touch sensitivity in such a scenario — or at least create a system that can offer enough touch sensitivity to discern between a valid finger-based gesture and accidental ghost touch from liquid exposure.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Teams#Android#Microsoft Store#Microsoft 365 Roadmap
Digital Trends

HTC just released the best Android tablet of 2017… in 2022

HTC has been on something of an odd streak lately. Last month it announced the Desire 22 — a mid-ange smartphone with ties to the metaverse and NFTs. Now, HTC is rolling out the A101 tablet, a device proudly running on Android 11 in the year 2022. While that alone would be odd enough, the rest of the A101’s specs are straight out of 2017 (and HTC doesn’t seem to know that it’s behind the curve).
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Both gamers and audiophiles will want Asus’ latest dual-mode earbuds

To go along with the new Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro smartphones, Asus has a new pair of wireless headphones made especially for gaming. Except they’re not only wireless, as inside the box is a cable that attaches to the earbuds and adds a quad DAC, giving you the option of how to listen. Called the Asus ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro earbuds, they’re designed to appeal to anyone who wants gaming prowess, convenience, and audiophile quality.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 8: Everything we know so far

Alongside a revamped iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to upgrade the Apple Watch later this year. Unlike last year, competition from Google’s Wear OS is intensifying. It’ll be competing with the Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch 5 when it breaks cover, and a slew of WearOS 3 watches are finally expected to start trickling out. It’ll be tricky, but the wearables market remains Apple’s to lose.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The ROG Phone 6 Pro proves that Asus remains the mobile gaming king

Without a doubt, the Asus ROG Phone is the gaming phone grandaddy. It was there before all the pretenders, and still manages to pulverize the competition with its combination of immense performance, well-considered gaming features, cool design, and of course, the Republic of Gamers (ROG) branding. The ROG Phone 6...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Digital Trends

Nvidia’s RTX 4000 GPUs inch closer to the elusive 3GHz mark

New rumors about the upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 generation of cards are getting more and more tantalizing. With intensely high clock speeds, the GPUs just might deliver unprecedented performance. The RTX 4090, in particular, is likely going to blow its predecessor out of the water — but that kind...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Stop worrying so much about benchmarks when buying a new GPU

GPU prices are finally normal, and you might have found yourself in recent weeks browsing graphics cards reviews to see which ones top the charts. After all, the best graphics cards live and die based on their performance in gaming benchmarks, right?. But those benchmarks are far from a definitive...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

The wearable tech revolution won’t look like the Apple Watch

“Fitbit, Apple, and Samsung have set this expectation of what a wearable can do, and I think Movano, Oura, and other companies are going to start to redefine that over time.”. This is according to Stacy Salvi. She’s Vice President of Strategy at health-focused technology company Movano and has seen...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Microsoft will no longer offer Xbox 360 games via Games with Gold

Microsoft will discontinue Xbox 360 games from its Games with Gold service starting in October 2022. This news comes by way of an email from Microsoft, which was translated by Twitter user Wario64. Following the removal of Xbox 360 games from Games with Gold, Microsoft will continue to add Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

OBSBOT Tiny 4K is a petite UHD webcam with AI-powered tracking

This content was produced in partnership with OBSBOT. Webcams are a big deal these days. With remote work, livestreaming, and online teaching becoming more and more central to everyday life, it’s essential to have a webcam that’s not only reliable but also one that can provide a high-quality image or resolution. Most webcams offer low-quality video, poor audio, and static framing, often randomly cutting off your head or face. That’s not so with OBSBOT’s incredibly petite yet equally impressive Tiny 4K webcam. It’s equipped with AI-powered framing and autofocus features to offer next-generation, enhanced tracking — it locks onto a person and follows them no matter where they go in the frame. The movement tracking is incredibly helpful, especially if you have to get up and move during a presentation or video conference with colleagues. But that’s not all that’s unique about it. Also impressive are its gesture-based controls, powerful dual omnidirectional microphones, and 2-axis gimbal system. You can check it out for yourself below, or keep reading for a deep dive into all that it has to offer.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Have power anytime, anywhere with the new EcoFlow Power Kits

This content was produced in partnership with EcoFlow. If you’re an RV owner, living off the grid, camping long-term, or are otherwise away from the amenities of civilization for any length of time, then one of the most important and difficult considerations is power. This isn’t merely about having portable chargers for your iPad and smartphones: You need power for cooking, lighting, and possibly even life-saving medical equipment. The new EcoFlow Power Kits are one such modular power solution that make it easier than ever to create a custom off-grid power setup tailored to your needs, and they just launched.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The MacBook Air M1 changed my relationship with laptops forever

I’ve been using a MacBook as my primary computer for over 10 years. Not the same one, thankfully — I started with an early-generation MacBook Air and went through several iterations of MacBook Pro. I use MacBooks because I’m the most comfortable with MacOS, and I love their designs. But it wasn’t until early this year, when I got my first M1-powered MacBook Air, that I had a truly game-changing no-compromise experience with an Apple laptop.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook review: The new standard-bearer

Chromebooks continue to grow in excellence, but there’s never been a Chromebook that felt what I would call “cutting edge.”. And then, there’s the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook. There are several platform-first innovations tucked inside this little Chromebook, including a haptic touchpad, an Intel vPro processor, and a 5-megapixel webcam.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Get this 50-inch TV for under $300 in the Walmart 4th of July sale

This year’s 4th of July sales bring amazing discounts on all kinds of TVs, including a $60 discount from Walmart that pulls down the price of the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV to just $298 from its original price of $358. You don’t often see an offer below $300 for a 4K TV of this size, so hurry if you want to avail it because it will likely draw interest from shoppers who are prowling for deals over the holiday.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy 4th of July Sale 2022: Save on appliances, TVs and more

Prime Day is right around the corner, and with it will come some amazing Prime Day deals, but before its arrival we have the 4th of July sales to take advantage of. A lot of great tech is seeing huge discounts at Best Buy for the 4th of July holiday, among them things like 4K TVs and household appliances. With Prime Day lurking around the corner, it can be a little confusing when the best time to grab a deal might be. While Prime Day is a great time to catch a deal on smaller tech, the 4th of July sales currently taking are ripe for deals on larger electronics such as appliances and TVs. We’ve rounded up the best of these 4th of July sales taking place at Best Buy, so read on for more details.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy