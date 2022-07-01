ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Gas prices getting you down? Holiday weekend could bring lower fuel costs for some

By Destiniee Jaram, Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ial2c_0gSFS4O900

Vacationers cruise easier as some gas stations lower prices for the holiday weekend.

Sheetz is offering Unleaded 88 fuel for $3.99 a gallon and E85 for $3.49 a gallon "through the July 4th holiday travel season," according to a press release from Sheetz.

Alamance locals can visit the Sheetz located at 1138 S. Main St., Graham, along with other locations that serve E88 fuel in the area.

Deals are a welcome sight as many face the consequences of increased fuel prices.

Rick Church, a local business owner, says personally the cost of fuel doesn't impact him much, but has taken a toll on his electric company.

"It's pretty dramatic, the cost of fuel has gone up so much," Church said, "our fuel budget has tripled this year."

While some have found other crafty ways to save on gas costs, such as commuting or changing vehicles.

"I've been riding my motorcycle more just because it gets better mileage than a car," Eric Watkins, a Liberty local said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLxPN_0gSFS4O900

Although the deal is enticing, especially amid increasing gas prices, not everyone can partake in the savings.

Church, whose company uses pick-up trucks and vans, won't be able to capitalize on the deal.

E85 fuel contains more ethanol than typical unleaded gas and is only approved for use by the EPA in flexible-fuel vehicles.

While E88 is only approved for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer, as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs, and flex-fuel vehicles, according to Sheetz.

Destiniee Jaram is a trending topics reporter for the Times-News. She is always looking for tips relevant to the Alamance County community. Contact Destiniee at DJaram@gannett.com , follow her on Twitter @DestinieeJaram, or leave her a message at 336-626-6106.

This article originally appeared on Times-News: Gas prices getting you down? Holiday weekend could bring lower fuel costs for some

