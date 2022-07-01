Overland Park startup wins four pilot projects through NXTUS health competition

Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation.

WICHITA — A summer innovation showcase powered by a corporate leader in health care solutions culminated with commitments to 22 pilot projects for competing startups, as well as 13 more potential partnerships aimed at tackling projects from access to mental health care and addiction treatment to improving senior care.

The NXTSTAGE Community Health and Vibrancy Pilot Competition brought together leading entrepreneurs to present their technology solutions to Kansas organizations focused on improving the health of Kansans and removing barriers to community growth, organizers said.

Pilot partners from across Kansas committed to implementing promising technology tools aimed at key challenges.

Overland Park-based SoulFIRE Health was awarded pilot projects by Healthy Bourbon County Action Team, Hodgeman County Economic Development, Scott County Development Committee, and Thrive Allen County.

“We’re working to help connect entrepreneurs to customers here, so they can grow companies of significance and help Kansas communities thrive,” said Mary Beth Jarvis, executive director of Wichita-based NXTUS, which partnered with presenting sponsor Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas on the NXTSTAGE competition.

A program of 5th Dimension Strategies, SoulFIRE Health presents evidence-based healthy nutrition and activities content, targeting communities and health coaches working with persons with chronic disease.

Fellow Kansas City competitor Kadogo, an app that aims to expand charitable giving, also is under consideration for potential projects with Healthy Bourbon County Action Team and Thrive Allen County.

“We’re thrilled to play a part in connecting entrepreneurs with local community organizations to improve health outcomes and the economic well-being of our state,” said Virginia Barnes, Blue Health Initiatives director at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. “Our communities have unique health needs and the technology being implemented as a result of this competition has the potential to improve the lives of thousands of Kansans.”

