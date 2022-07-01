ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven, FL

Precautionary boil water advisory in effect for Lynn Haven

By Jenna Maddox
 4 days ago

UPDATE as of Sunday, July 3 at 8:40 a.m. — The precautionary boil water notice for the City of Lynn Haven is rescinded.

Officials said the water is now safe for consumption.

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for all of Lynn Haven until further notice as of Friday morning.

Officials said there was a major water break in the city, and many residents are without water.

This is a developing situation, and we will update this story when more information is released.

