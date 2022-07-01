ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decomposed body found inside trash bag in backyard of East Baltimore townhome

By Ryan Dickstein
 4 days ago
A homicide investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found inside a trash bag in the backyard of an East Baltimore townhome.

The gruesome discovery was made June 28, in the 800 block of Showell Court.

Baltimore Police said the medical examiner's office already ruled the death a homicide, but revealed no specifics.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

Nettie Pooh
4d ago

This world is full of the devils advocates.... Seek God he'll see us through. Praying for the families all around the world affected by senseless violence. Its plaquing us with no cure or solutions in sight 😥🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

