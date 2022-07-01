ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

2 dead after underage driver collides with vehicle during North Charleston police chase

By Dianté Gibbs
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28lGNx_0gSFOkkm00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were killed early Friday morning after an underage driver collided with their vehicle during a pursuit in North Charleston.

Deputy Chief Ken Hagge with the North Charleston Police Department said an officer saw a vehicle run a red light at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Olivia Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m.

The officer entered into a vehicle pursuit with the driver, which lasted for approximately a minute before the driver crashed near the intersection of Dorchester Road and Michaux Parkway.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver crashed into a Lexus sedan. Both a driver and passenger in that Lexus died at the scene.

Police investigating Thursday night carjacking, pursuit along Rivers Avenue

Audio from radio traffic between an officer involved in the pursuit and the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center states the Lexus flipped over during the crash, leaving two people entrapped.

Chief Deputy Hagge said the individual in the car was an underage and unlicensed driver. That person, whose name has not been released, was injured and taken to an area hospital. According to the juvenile’s provided date of birth, the individual is 12 and will turn 13 later this month.

Only one North Charleston officer was involved in that crash.

The victims were identified as Mary Alice Dent, a 32-year-old female, and Shamricka Latrice Dent, a 36-year-old female, both from Goose Creek.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 11

Raggedyann
4d ago

Of course the innocent people died in the crash. WTH was a 12 year old driving for? Probably stole the car, nothing will be done about a 12 year old, I doubt. But they should be in DJJ until old enough to be transferred to an adult prison. Little thug's are getting younger and younger. So 😢

Reply(6)
20
Frank
4d ago

This so called juvenile criminal must be locked up in prison for murder of 2 innocent people. Two life sentences are required to send a message to the other juvenile criminals, we need to be completely determined to exact maximum punishment to fit the crime.

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Pedestrian killed after hit by 2 vehicles in South Carolina

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — An investigation is underway after Charleston County deputies say a pedestrian died after being hit by two vehicles, one of which fled the scene Tuesday morning on James Island. According to CCSO, the crash initially left a pedestrian with serious injuries after being reported around 2:30 a.m. on Sol Legare […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: 1 dead, 3 hurt in Ravenel head-on crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies say a two-vehicle crash left a driver dead and three others injured Monday in Ravenel. Just before 3 p.m., deputies responded to Highway 165 near Hyde Park Road when a Chevrolet pickup headed northbound veered left of center and struck a Volkswagen SUV head-on, according to CCSO. […]
RAVENEL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Goose Creek, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCHP investigating fatal collision on SC 61

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Sunday afternoon crash in Colleton County. According to SCHP, the single-vehicle crash occurred at 3:43 p.m. on northbound SC 61 near I-95. A 2000 GMC was carrying three people at the time of crash. The driver ran off the road to […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Charleston Press

Speeding motorcycle crashed into a vehicle on Folly Road at the entrance of the Folly River Boat Ramp in Folly Beach, man and his son hospitalized with injuries

Folly Beach, South Carolina – Man and his son were hospitalized with injuries following a crash in Folly Beach on Saturday at 3:45 p.m., the local police confirmed. According to the Folly Beach Police, the motorcycle was allegedly driving “at a high rate of speed” in the bike lane on Folly Road at the entrance of the Folly River Boat Ramp when he hit into a vehicle that was turning onto the landing.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Police#Lexus
live5news.com

Crews battle fire at Mt. Pleasant home

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say crews are on the scene of a house fire in Mount Pleasant Monday morning. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says they are battling a two-story house fire on Venning Road. A tweet from the department shows crews responded just after 9:30 a.m. Officials...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Man and his son ejected from motorcycle after crash

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The Folly Beach Police Department says a man and his child were injured and ejected from a motorcycle after a crash Saturday. It happened on Folly Road at the entrance of the Folly River Boat Ramp around 3:45 p.m. The young son was on the...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Crews respond to Summerville apartment complex

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A large police and firefighter presence was seen at an apartment complex in Summerville Friday night. Crews responded to the Planters Retreat Apartments on Ladson Road. There is no official word yet on what officials are responding to or if there are any injuries related to...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
wach.com

Woman found shot dead inside car in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY (WACH) — A woman was found shot dead inside her car early Friday morning, according to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office. LOCAL FIRST | RCSD: Man wanted after armed robbery at Columbia store. Colleton deputies responded to Feather Bed Road around 8.m. this morning after receiving a...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry man arrested after gun, drugs found in vehicle

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A St. Helena Island man is facing charges after deputies say they found a handgun and drugs in his vehicle Thursday. Aaron Atkins, 30, is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful carry of a pistol, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
BURTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Motorcyclist killed in Colleton

A Dorchester County died on Friday, June 24 when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Matthew Copeland, 38, of Ridgeville, died at the scene of the crash, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey. The collision occurred about 7 p.m. on Peirce Road, near the intersection of Brocktown Road...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Weather causes cancelations, closures on 4th of July along Grand Strand

WPDE — Severe weather is impacting many Fourth of July plans along the Grand Strand Monday. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Horry County until 5 p.m., and in Georgetown County until 5:15 p.m. Some locations experiencing flash flooding include North Myrtle Beach, Little River, Cherry Grove Inlet, North Myrtle Beach Airport and Cherry Grove Beach.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

56K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy