2 dead after underage driver collides with vehicle during North Charleston police chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were killed early Friday morning after an underage driver collided with their vehicle during a pursuit in North Charleston.

Deputy Chief Ken Hagge with the North Charleston Police Department said an officer saw a vehicle run a red light at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Olivia Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m.

The officer entered into a vehicle pursuit with the driver, which lasted for approximately a minute before the driver crashed near the intersection of Dorchester Road and Michaux Parkway.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver crashed into a Lexus sedan. Both a driver and passenger in that Lexus died at the scene.

Audio from radio traffic between an officer involved in the pursuit and the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center states the Lexus flipped over during the crash, leaving two people entrapped.

Chief Deputy Hagge said the individual in the car was an underage and unlicensed driver. That person, whose name has not been released, was injured and taken to an area hospital. According to the juvenile’s provided date of birth, the individual is 12 and will turn 13 later this month.

Only one North Charleston officer was involved in that crash.

The victims were identified as Mary Alice Dent, a 32-year-old female, and Shamricka Latrice Dent, a 36-year-old female, both from Goose Creek.

